Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Doctor accused of using fake messages to sabotage flatmate’s relationships

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 2:36 pm
Javed Saumtally covers up as he leaves Hove Crown Court where he is charged with perverting the course of justice (PA)
Javed Saumtally covers up as he leaves Hove Crown Court where he is charged with perverting the course of justice (PA)

A doctor who had feelings for his flatmate spun a web of lies in an effort to sabotage his relationships with three other men, a court has heard.

General practitioner Javed Saumtally’s elaborate deceit – including alleged false reports to the police – saw one of his flatmate’s ex-partners interviewed by police and spend a night in custody, prosecutors say.

Saumtally is accused of creating fake screenshots, sending threatening messages and even inventing a police officer.

The 28-year-old physician is on trial at Hove Crown Court after pleading not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Saumtally, who now lives in Ipswich, Suffolk, was living in Brighton, East Sussex at the time of the alleged offending in 2018.

On Thursday afternoon, prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson continued opening the case and told jurors that three of Saumtally’s flatmate’s partners had been targeted.

“The purpose of these messages clearly was to try and undermine any potential relationships,” he said.

One man started receiving various calls and messages from unknown numbers “effectively trying to put him off meeting” his flatmate, jurors heard.

A “fake WhatsApp group” was also created to make it look as if the man was sending abusive messages, Mr Atkinson said.

When he began the prosecution opening on Wednesday, Mr Atkinson said the various lies were part of a “concerted ploy by Mr Saumtally to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate … to (make him) feel under threat and harassed as a result, all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion”.

In his actions, Saumtally was “motivated by his own feelings” for his male flatmate, the prosecutor added.

Mr Atkinson said the defendant set about “sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers” to his flatmate but also to himself, “no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him”.

He made use of fake messaging applications and websites in order to furnish his deception, the court heard.

The defendant denies the charge.

The trial, which is expected to last about a week, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal