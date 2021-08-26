Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man questioned over alleged food contamination at three supermarkets

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:03 pm
Evidence bags marked as a health hazard and containing produce outside the Tesco Express store on Fulham Palace Road, west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Packets of cooked chicken breast were among items seized by police as a man faced questioning over allegedly contaminating supermarket products.

Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road, in west London, on Thursday as three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – remained closed following reports the suspect was injecting food with needles.

Evidence bags marked “caution health hazard” and filled with products including cooked chicken slices were seen on the pavement outside the Tesco store.

The Metropolitan Police said it is not known how many items have been contaminated, or with what substance, but the affected items are believed to be processed meat and microwaveable products.

Officers were alerted at around 7.40pm on Wednesday after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street, the force said, adding the suspect had been taken into custody on suspicion of contamination of goods with the intention of causing public harm or anxiety.

Shani Samet said she was sitting in the back of the Avanti tapas restaurant she co-owns on Fulham Palace Road when she heard a loud bang and saw a man swearing at a waiter before throwing a plant pot at him.

Ms Samet said: “He could’ve cracked somebody’s brain open.”

Waiter Eder Sevilla said: “A guy walked in and picked up the plant pot and threw it at me in the main part of the restaurant and he was just swearing at me and then he walked away.

“He didn’t look right… He was swearing at me and was a little bit shaking.

“We had a few customers inside so they were in shock when they heard the boom. Everyone was worried, everyone was looking about asking what happened”.

One local Georgie Ivanov, 44, who is a regular shopper at the supermarkets, said: “We moved here because it was a quiet area and safe.

“I’m afraid for my kids because we are receiving news feeds from the Metropolitan Police and they say that crime is rising here in this setting.”

When asked if the rise in crime would prompt him to move elsewhere, Mr Ivanov said: “I think so, yes.”

Hammersmith and Fulham Council issued an “emergency alert” notice on its social media accounts on Wednesday evening.

It said: “Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening.

“H&F Council’s Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected.”

