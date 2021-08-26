Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Weigh-in time for animals at London Zoo

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:51 pm
Squirrel monkeys during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (Yui Mok/PA)
Squirrel monkeys, owls and camels are among the creatures lined up for the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.

Keepers are recording the height and weight of more than 20,000 animals to monitor their health and wellbeing.

The details will be added to the Zoological Information Management System, a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

Asiatic lioness Arya during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Asiatic lioness Arya plays ball during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (Yui Mok/PA)
Keeper Hattie Sire with Owlberta the tawny owl during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Hattie Sire with Owlberta the tawny owl (Yui Mok/PA)
Keeper Mick Tiley with Noemie the Bactrian camel during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Noemie the Bactrian camel checks keeper Mick Tiley’s work on the weigh-in (Yui Mok/PA)

Zookeepers employ various tactics to entice the animals to stand up and be measured.

Penguins are encouraged to walk over scales as they line up for their morning feed, while fun training activities help persuade squirrel monkeys to pop on to the scales.

Keeper Jessica Courtney-Jones attempts to weigh Humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Jessica Courtney-Jones hands out fish to the Humboldt penguins (Yui Mok/PA)
A midwife toad during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
A midwife toad takes a peek as it is measured (Yui Mok/PA)

The checks help keepers ensure the animals are healthy, eating well and growing at the rate they should.

Weight is a particularly important indicator of health and wellbeing, and can also help zookeepers detect and monitor pregnancies.

Keeper Charli Ellis with Polly the Galapagos tortoise during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Charli Ellis tries to get the measure of Polly the Galapagos tortoise (Yui Mok/PA)
Keeper Rowan Swainson with squirrel monkeys during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Rowan Swainson has his hands full with the squirrel monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

