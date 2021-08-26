Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

HMS Prince of Wales returns to base after training at sea

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:20 pm
Bathers welcome home the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier to Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Bathers welcome home the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier to Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has returned to base in time for its crew to enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

Sunbathers and swimmers at the Hot Walls beach in Old Portsmouth waved home the giant ship as it sailed into Portsmouth Harbour.

The £3 billion warship set out from Portsmouth Naval Base on Sunday for a short period of sea training before returning to the Hampshire port on Thursday.

HMS Prince of Wales
Sunbathers welcome HMS Prince of Wales back to Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Following a successful period at sea, it was always planned that HMS Prince of Wales would return to Portsmouth on August 26 in order to restore ready for the next period at sea.

“It also allows the crew time with families over the bank holiday, ahead of a busy operational autumn period.”

The spokesman said the five-day period of training allowed the ship and its crew to conduct exercises as part of preparation for the vessel’s first operational deployment planned for 2022.

He added: “Having successfully completed Basic Operational Sea Training, the ship’s immediate focus is on proving her complex breadth of warfighting capabilities, enabling her to be a world-class command platform from which to lead future task group based operations.”

HMS Prince of Wales made its first overseas port visit to Gibraltar at the start of the summer.

It also met up with HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea for the first time and embarked its first F-35 Lightning jets.

The 65,000-tonne carrier was forced to stay in port for several months at the start of the year after suffering two leaks.

HMS Prince of Wales
The MoD said the ship and its crew have a ‘busy operational autumn period’ ahead (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The second leak occurred in October which forced it to postpone a trip to the US to exercise with F35B Lightning jets.

A video also emerged in May 2020 of water pouring through the ceiling into an accommodation area on board the Prince of Wales.

Figures released by the Government show £11 million was spent on maintenance for the Prince of Wales in the last year, with £2.5 million on repairs and £2 million on engineering supervision.

Its sister ship, the Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth, is currently on its first operational deployment with the Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal