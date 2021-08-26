Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

More than a third of young adults not vaccinated in most English cities

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:51 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 6:24 pm
Festival goer Miles Moss receives a vaccine dose at a Covid-19 vaccination bus at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold (Jacob King/PA)
Festival goer Miles Moss receives a vaccine dose at a Covid-19 vaccination bus at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold (Jacob King/PA)

More than a third of young adults in most cities in England have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new analysis shows.

These include Liverpool, where an estimated 47.2% of 18 to 29-year-olds are still unjabbed, Manchester (44.0%), Leicester (42.4%), and Leeds (39.1%).

In two cities more than a half of young adults have not received any vaccine: Birmingham (52.1%) and Coventry (50.2%).

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on the latest data from NHS England, which covers vaccinations delivered up to August 25.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses
(PA Graphics)

A host of initiatives have been launched in recent weeks to encourage take-up among young adults, including special “pop-up” vaccination clinics, mobile vaccine hubs at festivals and sporting events, and discounted rides and meals for customers who have received a first dose.

An estimated 2.4 million 18-29 year-olds across England remain unvaccinated, however.

This is down slightly from 2.5 million a week ago.

Some 71.8% of young adults in England have now received their first dose.

This is a higher percentage than in Northern Ireland, where an estimated 69.0% of 18-29 year-olds have had one jab, but lower than the equivalent figures for Scotland (73.9%) and Wales (76.2%).

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses
(PA Graphics)

In total there are 58 local authority areas in England where more than a third of young adults are estimated not to have been jabbed.

Other cities on the list include Nottingham (45.6% of 18-29 year-olds without a first dose), Newcastle (42.6%), Sheffield (39.5%) and Bradford (37.5%).

Some 15 of the 58 areas are London boroughs, ranging from Croydon (33.6% of young adults unjabbed) to Islington (46.8%).

Further attempts to encourage vaccine take-up among young people will be made over the bank holiday weekend, with pop-up clinics at the Reading and Leeds festival.

Earlier this week a new NHS video was released, featuring three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, in an effort to show the impact of long Covid.

People aged 18 to 34 make up more than one in five of those admitted to hospital with coronavirus, which is four times higher than the peak in winter 2020, the NHS has said.

Meanwhile, new research suggests the vaccine rollout in England is estimated to have directly averted between 102,500 and 109,500 deaths.

Previous estimates had put the figures between 91,700 and 98,700 deaths.

Estimates for the number of hospital admissions directly averted by the vaccination programme are unchanged, at more than 82,100, according to Public Health England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]