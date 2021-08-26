Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:24 pm
Medical staff prepare a coronavirus vaccination at at Birmingham’s Nightingale club (Jacob King/PA)
Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 208 (67%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 99 (32%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly continue to have the highest rate, with 4,766 new cases in the seven days to August 22, the equivalent of 828.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 387.3 in the seven days to August 15.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 610.0 to 747.7, with 923 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 285.0 to 741.0, with 416 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:
West Devon (up from 285.0 to 741.0)
Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (387.3 to 828.1)
Torridge (327.4 to 618.5)
South Hams (319.5 to 597.0)
Mid Devon (363.8 to 620.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 15.

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, 828.1, (4766), 387.3, (2229)
Sedgemoor, 747.7, (923), 610.0, (753)
West Devon, 741.0, (416), 285.0, (160)
Teignbridge, 678.3, (916), 429.5, (580)
Mid Devon, 620.7, (517), 363.8, (303)
Torridge, 618.5, (425), 327.4, (225)
Torbay, 618.1, (842), 566.7, (772)
Mansfield, 608.1, (665), 591.7, (647)
East Devon, 598.3, (886), 351.8, (521)
South Hams, 597.0, (525), 319.5, (281)
Exeter, 595.5, (794), 492.8, (657)
North Devon, 569.4, (559), 370.8, (364)
Plymouth, 561.9, (1477), 372.9, (980)
Hull, 546.8, (1417), 637.1, (1651)
Thanet, 494.1, (699), 333.0, (471)
Peterborough, 466.9, (946), 507.3, (1028)
Ashfield, 452.7, (581), 465.2, (597)
Bath and North East Somerset, 447.7, (879), 292.3, (574)
Bristol, 445.6, (2076), 391.3, (1823)
Chichester, 442.8, (538), 281.5, (342)
Harborough, 438.6, (419), 326.6, (312)
Calderdale, 438.4, (927), 401.1, (848)
Somerset West and Taunton, 438.2, (681), 276.0, (429)
Portsmouth, 437.8, (940), 344.2, (739)
Rugby, 432.9, (479), 401.3, (444)
Blaby, 428.6, (437), 461.0, (470)
Leicester, 425.1, (1505), 400.8, (1419)
South Somerset, 423.2, (714), 248.4, (419)
Brighton and Hove, 422.3, (1232), 442.2, (1290)
Blackpool, 420.6, (582), 431.4, (597)
Oadby and Wigston, 420.5, (241), 394.3, (226)
Cheltenham, 418.8, (486), 354.2, (411)
Isle of Wight, 413.9, (589), 418.1, (595)
Derby, 410.0, (1053), 405.0, (1040)
Wiltshire, 409.3, (2063), 287.1, (1447)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 408.2, (464), 395.9, (450)
Hastings, 406.2, (376), 292.8, (271)
Gedling, 406.0, (480), 357.7, (423)
Eden, 401.8, (216), 264.2, (142)
Rotherham, 401.5, (1064), 410.6, (1088)
Lincoln, 399.8, (400), 413.8, (414)
Stroud, 399.5, (483), 309.3, (374)
Knowsley, 399.5, (609), 385.0, (587)
Barrow-in-Furness, 397.1, (265), 376.2, (251)
Erewash, 397.1, (458), 424.9, (490)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 396.7, (1575), 395.7, (1571)
Doncaster, 396.4, (1240), 377.3, (1180)
Cannock Chase, 396.1, (402), 363.6, (369)
Bromsgrove, 395.7, (398), 343.0, (345)
North West Leicestershire, 395.0, (414), 321.5, (337)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 394.8, (1355), 380.0, (1304)
North East Lincolnshire, 393.4, (627), 434.2, (692)
Ryedale, 390.1, (217), 334.4, (186)
Tameside, 389.7, (885), 329.8, (749)
Wolverhampton, 387.3, (1024), 350.2, (926)
Bolsover, 382.5, (311), 369.0, (300)
Gloucester, 382.4, (496), 405.5, (526)
Eastleigh, 376.3, (510), 317.3, (430)
Herefordshire, 375.5, (727), 301.1, (583)
East Lindsey, 375.3, (533), 385.8, (548)
Havant, 375.2, (474), 279.4, (353)
Shropshire, 374.3, (1218), 324.5, (1056)
West Oxfordshire, 373.1, (417), 289.9, (324)
Corby, 371.0, (271), 258.7, (189)
Nottingham, 370.8, (1250), 381.2, (1285)
Newark and Sherwood, 369.5, (455), 343.5, (423)
South Kesteven, 369.3, (529), 340.0, (487)
Mendip, 368.9, (429), 267.4, (311)
Reading, 367.4, (589), 335.5, (538)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 366.6, (478), 356.7, (465)
Waverley, 365.8, (463), 282.1, (357)
Telford and Wrekin, 364.5, (661), 333.7, (605)
Rushcliffe, 364.0, (442), 321.2, (390)
Gosport, 363.7, (308), 377.9, (320)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 363.7, (358), 374.9, (369)
Broxtowe, 362.0, (415), 279.2, (320)
Dorset, 361.5, (1373), 308.9, (1173)
South Ribble, 361.0, (401), 343.0, (381)
Swindon, 360.7, (804), 373.3, (832)
East Northamptonshire, 360.7, (343), 291.3, (277)
Tamworth, 359.1, (276), 346.1, (266)
Oxford, 358.2, (543), 293.6, (445)
Solihull, 357.3, (777), 360.9, (785)
Stevenage, 355.3, (313), 363.2, (320)
High Peak, 355.2, (329), 280.7, (260)
Winchester, 355.0, (447), 245.4, (309)
South Gloucestershire, 354.4, (1020), 354.4, (1020)
Surrey Heath, 354.2, (316), 334.1, (298)
Middlesbrough, 353.9, (500), 327.0, (462)
Eastbourne, 353.3, (365), 333.9, (345)
Bassetlaw, 352.6, (417), 337.3, (399)
Southampton, 352.4, (891), 373.7, (945)
Leeds, 352.3, (2814), 400.1, (3196)
Stockport, 352.1, (1036), 317.5, (934)
Salford, 351.7, (924), 348.7, (916)
Norwich, 351.0, (499), 353.1, (502)
North Somerset, 350.7, (756), 262.6, (566)
Bedford, 350.3, (612), 286.2, (500)
South Staffordshire, 348.9, (392), 296.3, (333)
St Albans, 346.9, (518), 314.8, (470)
Warrington, 346.7, (726), 349.6, (732)
South Oxfordshire, 345.7, (497), 250.4, (360)
Amber Valley, 344.6, (444), 316.7, (408)
Lichfield, 343.6, (363), 260.3, (275)
Selby, 343.5, (315), 289.0, (265)
Kettering, 343.4, (351), 418.7, (428)
Trafford, 343.0, (815), 343.0, (815)
Fareham, 343.0, (399), 288.8, (336)
Stoke-on-Trent, 342.9, (880), 311.0, (798)
Kirklees, 342.9, (1513), 337.0, (1487)
Tunbridge Wells, 341.4, (406), 239.6, (285)
West Lindsey, 341.0, (328), 296.3, (285)
West Berkshire, 340.8, (540), 246.7, (391)
Dudley, 340.0, (1096), 312.7, (1008)
Barnsley, 339.8, (843), 346.7, (860)
North Lincolnshire, 339.8, (587), 376.8, (651)
Liverpool, 339.7, (1700), 366.5, (1834)
North Kesteven, 337.7, (399), 386.8, (457)
Wakefield, 337.6, (1187), 360.9, (1269)
East Hampshire, 336.7, (417), 225.3, (279)
Crawley, 336.1, (378), 336.1, (378)
Hartlepool, 335.7, (315), 329.3, (309)
Darlington, 335.2, (360), 275.6, (296)
Cambridge, 335.0, (419), 368.6, (461)
South Tyneside, 332.8, (503), 275.9, (417)
Northampton, 331.7, (744), 350.4, (786)
Sandwell, 331.3, (1090), 330.0, (1086)
Stafford, 330.8, (456), 250.3, (345)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 329.9, (499), 290.9, (440)
Reigate and Banstead, 329.7, (492), 300.2, (448)
Manchester, 328.0, (1823), 334.5, (1859)
Craven, 327.9, (188), 242.4, (139)
Huntingdonshire, 327.4, (586), 291.6, (522)
Wyre, 327.2, (370), 352.0, (398)
Charnwood, 326.9, (616), 337.0, (635)
South Derbyshire, 326.9, (358), 316.8, (347)
West Lancashire, 326.6, (374), 251.5, (288)
Walsall, 325.1, (932), 320.9, (920)
Northumberland, 324.9, (1052), 272.1, (881)
Croydon, 324.3, (1260), 315.5, (1226)
Mid Sussex, 324.0, (493), 291.2, (443)
Allerdale, 324.0, (317), 273.9, (268)
Hart, 323.7, (316), 259.2, (253)
Harlow, 323.1, (282), 363.2, (317)
Wokingham, 322.5, (561), 276.5, (481)
Elmbridge, 322.1, (442), 261.6, (359)
Fylde, 321.4, (261), 291.8, (237)
St Helens, 321.4, (582), 384.3, (696)
Rutland, 321.2, (130), 214.9, (87)
Wellingborough, 319.7, (256), 278.5, (223)
East Staffordshire, 319.2, (386), 301.0, (364)
Melton, 319.1, (164), 251.0, (129)
Forest of Dean, 318.0, (277), 210.1, (183)
Slough, 316.9, (474), 303.5, (454)
Coventry, 316.6, (1201), 316.0, (1199)
North Tyneside, 316.5, (661), 320.8, (670)
Milton Keynes, 316.4, (855), 299.4, (809)
Harrogate, 316.3, (511), 300.8, (486)
Vale of White Horse, 315.4, (435), 261.0, (360)
Cotswold, 314.6, (284), 245.9, (222)
York, 313.7, (662), 322.7, (681)
Tewkesbury, 313.6, (303), 269.1, (260)
Gravesham, 313.4, (335), 311.5, (333)
Worthing, 312.5, (346), 298.9, (331)
Birmingham, 312.0, (3558), 322.1, (3674)
Bradford, 311.9, (1691), 308.6, (1673)
Gateshead, 311.5, (629), 284.2, (574)
Cheshire West and Chester, 311.2, (1070), 277.8, (955)
Test Valley, 310.6, (395), 288.6, (367)
Guildford, 310.6, (467), 298.0, (448)
Great Yarmouth, 310.5, (308), 305.4, (303)
Rother, 310.2, (300), 209.9, (203)
Redcar and Cleveland, 309.7, (425), 306.8, (421)
North Hertfordshire, 309.4, (413), 263.7, (352)
Stratford-on-Avon, 308.9, (409), 234.1, (310)
North Warwickshire, 308.6, (202), 264.3, (173)
Fenland, 308.6, (315), 262.5, (268)
Buckinghamshire, 308.4, (1687), 273.6, (1497)
Runnymede, 307.8, (278), 297.8, (269)
Sheffield, 307.7, (1813), 367.6, (2166)
Richmond upon Thames, 307.4, (609), 216.0, (428)
Ribble Valley, 306.3, (190), 288.6, (179)
Woking, 306.0, (306), 323.0, (323)
Sefton, 305.9, (844), 332.4, (917)
Daventry, 304.8, (265), 281.8, (245)
Halton, 304.4, (395), 300.6, (390)
Luton, 303.9, (649), 317.1, (677)
East Cambridgeshire, 303.9, (274), 363.7, (328)
Wirral, 303.1, (983), 292.3, (948)
Copeland, 302.8, (206), 355.7, (242)
Dacorum, 301.7, (469), 285.0, (443)
Richmondshire, 301.5, (162), 277.3, (149)
Broxbourne, 301.3, (294), 349.4, (341)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 300.2, (551), 354.7, (651)
South Cambridgeshire, 297.7, (479), 311.4, (501)
Central Bedfordshire, 297.5, (875), 270.3, (795)
Oldham, 297.1, (706), 343.0, (815)
Watford, 297.0, (287), 302.2, (292)
Bracknell Forest, 296.4, (368), 286.7, (356)
Ealing, 295.9, (1007), 305.0, (1038)
Mole Valley, 295.8, (259), 242.2, (212)
Rushmoor, 295.6, (279), 290.3, (274)
Derbyshire Dales, 295.5, (214), 230.6, (167)
Stockton-on-Tees, 294.8, (582), 281.6, (556)
Wandsworth, 294.5, (971), 334.8, (1104)
Cherwell, 293.7, (446), 291.1, (442)
Tandridge, 293.6, (260), 220.2, (195)
Welwyn Hatfield, 293.0, (363), 299.5, (371)
Preston, 292.8, (422), 292.1, (421)
County Durham, 292.6, (1560), 253.0, (1349)
Merton, 290.6, (600), 274.2, (566)
Scarborough, 290.6, (316), 271.3, (295)
East Hertfordshire, 290.5, (441), 274.7, (417)
Lambeth, 289.6, (932), 356.4, (1147)
Epsom and Ewell, 288.9, (234), 276.5, (224)
Basingstoke and Deane, 288.0, (512), 269.5, (479)
Sutton, 286.0, (594), 291.3, (605)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 283.0, (428), 231.4, (350)
Spelthorne, 282.4, (282), 289.4, (289)
Warwick, 282.2, (409), 305.0, (442)
Pendle, 282.2, (260), 257.2, (237)
Kingston upon Thames, 280.2, (502), 269.6, (483)
Lewes, 280.1, (290), 258.9, (268)
Hounslow, 280.0, (761), 270.1, (734)
Wealden, 279.6, (455), 256.2, (417)
Ashford, 278.6, (365), 225.2, (295)
Sevenoaks, 277.6, (337), 206.0, (250)
Sunderland, 277.5, (771), 232.9, (647)
Wigan, 277.0, (916), 269.4, (891)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 276.7, (849), 289.4, (888)
Boston, 275.3, (195), 293.6, (208)
Cheshire East, 274.9, (1063), 254.0, (982)
North East Derbyshire, 274.9, (281), 267.1, (273)
Breckland, 274.7, (388), 255.6, (361)
Redditch, 274.6, (235), 292.2, (250)
Brent, 274.0, (898), 275.2, (902)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 273.9, (355), 273.1, (354)
Adur, 272.6, (175), 271.1, (174)
Hertsmere, 272.1, (287), 316.7, (334)
Chorley, 271.7, (323), 284.3, (338)
Hillingdon, 271.5, (839), 262.8, (812)
Rochdale, 270.1, (604), 266.0, (595)
Tonbridge and Malling, 270.0, (358), 236.9, (314)
New Forest, 268.9, (483), 246.0, (442)
Arun, 268.1, (432), 232.1, (374)
Broadland, 267.6, (353), 260.7, (344)
Southwark, 267.2, (855), 322.5, (1032)
Bury, 266.9, (509), 298.4, (569)
South Holland, 266.0, (255), 227.4, (218)
West Suffolk, 265.1, (470), 256.6, (455)
Worcester, 264.3, (265), 244.4, (245)
Three Rivers, 263.9, (248), 270.3, (254)
Malvern Hills, 263.1, (209), 210.2, (167)
Lancaster, 262.6, (389), 255.9, (379)
Horsham, 261.9, (381), 244.0, (355)
Burnley, 257.4, (230), 239.5, (214)
Chesterfield, 257.3, (270), 230.6, (242)
Canterbury, 256.7, (428), 235.1, (392)
Maidstone, 256.5, (444), 218.9, (379)
Mid Suffolk, 255.6, (268), 221.3, (232)
East Suffolk, 255.2, (639), 171.3, (429)
Lewisham, 254.8, (778), 322.3, (984)
Bromley, 252.1, (839), 242.5, (807)
Wyre Forest, 251.1, (254), 247.2, (250)
Islington, 250.3, (621), 292.6, (726)
Dover, 249.8, (296), 298.7, (354)
Colchester, 249.5, (492), 239.9, (473)
South Northamptonshire, 249.2, (238), 276.5, (264)
South Norfolk, 248.1, (355), 239.7, (343)
Uttlesford, 248.0, (230), 222.1, (206)
Newham, 247.1, (878), 298.6, (1061)
Hambleton, 246.9, (227), 208.9, (192)
Dartford, 245.5, (280), 336.7, (384)
Redbridge, 245.0, (749), 249.3, (762)
Ipswich, 244.9, (333), 194.1, (264)
Barking and Dagenham, 244.7, (524), 266.7, (571)
Thurrock, 242.7, (426), 242.7, (426)
Epping Forest, 242.1, (320), 258.7, (342)
Chelmsford, 241.7, (434), 202.2, (363)
Braintree, 240.4, (368), 202.5, (310)
Waltham Forest, 240.1, (665), 261.8, (725)
Kensington and Chelsea, 239.7, (376), 242.2, (380)
Wychavon, 238.0, (312), 226.6, (297)
Havering, 234.4, (611), 240.9, (628)
Blackburn with Darwen, 233.3, (350), 184.0, (276)
Bexley, 232.7, (580), 262.3, (654)
Maldon, 232.4, (152), 232.4, (152)
Medway, 231.4, (646), 272.3, (760)
Greenwich, 229.0, (662), 262.9, (760)
Harrow, 227.9, (575), 272.3, (687)
Barnet, 227.1, (906), 260.4, (1039)
Carlisle, 225.8, (245), 221.1, (240)
Hyndburn, 225.6, (183), 267.5, (217)
Castle Point, 225.4, (204), 239.7, (217)
Swale, 224.5, (339), 194.0, (293)
Haringey, 224.1, (597), 277.1, (738)
Southend-on-Sea, 223.2, (408), 248.9, (455)
Tower Hamlets, 222.9, (740), 297.0, (986)
Hackney and City of London, 221.0, (645), 278.9, (814)
Basildon, 220.2, (413), 224.5, (421)
Rossendale, 218.4, (156), 236.6, (169)
Brentwood, 217.5, (168), 265.4, (205)
Babergh, 216.7, (201), 165.0, (153)
Bolton, 216.5, (624), 230.0, (663)
Folkestone and Hythe, 213.6, (242), 270.9, (307)
Enfield, 207.7, (693), 232.6, (776)
South Lakeland, 206.9, (217), 232.6, (244)
Camden, 205.7, (575), 212.9, (595)
Tendring, 204.3, (301), 206.3, (304)
Rochford, 197.4, (173), 189.4, (166)
Westminster, 193.8, (523), 220.1, (594)
North Norfolk, 163.5, (172), 122.7, (129)

