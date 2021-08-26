No changes to Covid-19 rules in Wales

There are to be no changes to the coronavirus restrictions in Wales, the Welsh Government has announced.

First Minister Mark Drakeford urged people in Wales to get vaccinated and keep taking familiar steps to help address rising levels of Covid-19 as the case rate earlier this week passed 320 cases per 100,000 people.

Nearly 10,000 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in Wales in the latest recorded week – the highest number since mid-July – and up 63% on the previous week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there would be no substantial changes to the regulations in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Three weeks ago, all restrictions on meeting others were lifted and all businesses, including nightclubs, reopened when Wales moved to Alert Level Zero.

Face masks continue to be required on public transport, in health and social care settings, and in shops.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Over the last 18 months people have worked together to keep Wales safe. The need to do this is as strong as it has ever been.

“The number of cases is increasing and the public health position is worse than it was three weeks ago, when we moved into Alert Level Zero.

“It’s vital we all keep taking precautions to ensure the progress we have won is not lost.

“Getting vaccinated remains one of the very best defences we have. If you haven’t already then please take up the offer and join more than 2.1 million people in Wales who’ve had a full course to protect themselves and to protect others.

The public are being urged to get double jabbed in Wales amid rising levels of coronavirus across the country (Jacob King/PA)

“There are also everyday steps each of us can take to keep each other safe. This may be meeting others outdoors instead of indoors, or keeping our distance from others when out.

If you are with people indoors then opening a window to let fresh air into the room will mean the virus is less likely to spread. We are still asking people to work from home wherever possible.

“Actions like these will help stop the need for any stronger measures. The pandemic is still with us and that means we have to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions to keep the virus under control.”

While there are no substantive changes to the rules, some small amendments will be made.

This includes people attending wedding and civil partnership ceremonies no longer being legally required to wear a face covering, in line with the exception already in place for wedding receptions.

The regulations will be reviewed again on September 16.