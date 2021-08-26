Reducing potholes and cracks in roads is drivers’ ‘top priority for improvement’

Reducing potholes and cracks on England’s motorways and major A roads is drivers’ top priority for improvement, a survey suggests.

A poll of more than 5,600 motorists carried out by watchdog Transport Focus indicated that nearly one in five car and van drivers rated the quality of surfaces on the strategic road network (SRN) as “poor”.

Almost two-thirds of car and van drivers placed more importance on the maintenance of existing roads than building new roads or adding lanes to existing ones.

The safer design and upkeep of roads was road users’ second priority for improvement, followed by better management of roadworks.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus, said: “Road users tell us they want to see England’s major roads improved with better roads surfaces and fewer potholes and cracks.

“It’s vital that National Highways focuses future investment on these priorities to ensure all road users have smoother, safer journeys.”

Maintenance of the SRN is the responsibility of National Highways, which was renamed from Highways England last week.