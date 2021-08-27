What the papers say – August 27

The nation’s front pages are filled with scenes from the terrorist bombings in Afghanistan.

The Guardian calls it “Carnage in Kabul”, while Metro reports on the “Bloodbath at Kabul airport” and The Sun splashes with “Hell on Earth”.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 August 2021: Carnage in Kabul: dozens killed in airport bombing pic.twitter.com/jZVypWeWqR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 26, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: Brit kids plea for help at Kabul airport just hours before ISIS bombs kill 60 https://t.co/Ii4SwNp5eY pic.twitter.com/9YHi6l1U6W — The Sun (@TheSun) August 26, 2021

The i runs a photo of bloodied survivors under a headline of “Refugees and US Marines murdered side by side”, while The Independent describes the scene as “carnage and chaos”.

Friday's front page: Refugees and US Marines murdered side by side #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IO39KnBrgu — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 26, 2021

“Scores killed in Kabul attack” says The Times, which also runs an exclusive saying documents identifying interpreters who worked for the British embassy in Kabul were left on the ground as the diplomatic mission was abandoned.

The Daily Mail calls the bombing “The tragic price of surrender”, while the Daily Mirror has a one-word headline of “Barbaric”.

The Daily Express splashes on the 12 US troops “killed in Kabul carnage”.

Tomorrow's front page: 12 US troops killed in Kabul carnage#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7C56jNIRO7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 26, 2021

And The Daily Telegraph‘s headline also focuses on the American soldiers who died, while the paper also reports parents in Britain are demanding the final say on whether their children receive a Covid vaccination.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Twelve US troops die in Kabul blast'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/R7V3d7qfJI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on the “wave of explosions at Kabul airport”, while also covering a controversy over a loan made by Warrington’s council to the billionaire founder of THG Matt Moulding.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 August 2021: Carnage in Kabul: dozens killed in airport bombing pic.twitter.com/jZVypWeWqR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 26, 2021

And in other news, the Daily Star leads on a shortage of toilets for lorry drivers.