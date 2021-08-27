Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tube travel at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 1:50 pm
London Underground usage is regularly reaching at least half of pre-pandemic levels (Yui Mok/PA)
London Underground usage is regularly reaching at least half of pre-pandemic levels, Transport for London (TfL) said.

Demand for the Tube on weekdays is often at 50% of what it was before the coronavirus crisis, and is hitting more than 60% at weekends.

This is up from about 40% across the entire week in early May.

An average of more than 1.8 million journeys are being made on the Tube every weekday.

Last weekend, ridership was at 58% on the Saturday and 62% on the Sunday.

Bus travel in the afternoon is also continuing to grow.

Overall demand is reaching about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays, and hitting as much as 75% at weekends.

About 3.5 million journeys are being made every weekday on London buses, which is likely to increase further once schools return from next week.

TfL’s managing director for customers, communication and technology, Vernon Everitt, said: “Ridership on our services continues to recover as more and more people head out to enjoy London’s vibrant shops, leisure and entertainment.

“We’re welcoming customers back to a transport network that is cleaner than ever, with an enhanced cleaning regime, hospital-grade cleaning products, widely available hand sanitiser and UV light fittings on escalator handrails to kill viruses.

“We remain focused on providing safe, clean and convenient services for everyone.

“And beyond the bank holiday weekend we’ll be ready to support a further increase in ridership as the holiday season draws to a close and more Londoners return to their workplaces.”

