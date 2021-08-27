Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire chief who apologised to Manchester Arena victims to take up new role

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:11 pm
Handout photo issued by Press Eye of Peter O’Reilly who has been appointed by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) as their new chief officer announced by Health Minister Robin Swann (PA)
A senior firefighter who apologised to the families of the Manchester Arena terror attack victims has been appointed Northern Ireland’s new chief fire officer.

The appointment of Peter O’Reilly, originally from Co Antrim, was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mr O’Reilly was the chief fire officer in Greater Manchester at the time of the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.

Mr O’Reilly retired from the role several months after the attack.

During the Manchester Arena inquiry, Mr O’Reilly said he had “let everyone down” after the bombing and apologised to the bereaved families for his failings.

The inquiry has heard firefighters were not sent to the scene until two hours after the bombing.

He told the inquiry earlier this year: “I want to apologise personally for all of my failings and all of the failings of the organisation on May 22.”

“I am so sorry and I’ll regret my failings for the rest of my life.”

Speaking about his new role as chief officer of NIFRS, Mr O’Reilly said: “Having started my firefighting career with NIFRS, I am extremely proud to lead it going forward and work with over 1,800 exceptional operational and wider supporting team members, as we continue to deliver our prevention and emergency response service to protect our community.”

He will take over from acting chief officer Michael Graham in September.

Mr Swann said: “I welcome the appointment of Peter O’Reilly as the new chief fire and rescue officer for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

“With over 25 years of experience within the fire and rescue services, I have no doubt that he will provide the necessary leadership to guide NIFRS into the future.”

Carmel McKinney, chairwoman of the NIFRS board, said: “Peter is a committed and dedicated firefighter who will bring a wealth of operational and strategic experience to the role.”

Mr O’Reilly joined the then Northern Ireland Fire Brigade in 1990. He served for most of his career in Belfast as a firefighter, junior officer and district commander before moving to Ballymena to become assistant area commander and later northern area commander.

He later joined Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

