Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 199 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 113 (36%) have seen a fall.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly continue to have the highest rate, with 4,705 new cases in the seven days to August 23, the equivalent of 817.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 433.5 in the seven days to August 16.

West Devon has the second highest rate, up from 358.0 to 696.5, with 391 new cases.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the third highest rate, up slightly from 652.1 to 688.6, with 850 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (433.5 to 817.5)

West Devon (358.0 to 696.5)

Torridge (384.2 to 598.1)

Teignbridge (457.6 to 670.2)

South Hams (370.7 to 557.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 16.

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, 817.5, (4705), 433.5, (2495)

West Devon, 696.5, (391), 358.0, (201)

Sedgemoor, 688.6, (850), 652.1, (805)

Teignbridge, 670.2, (905), 457.6, (618)

Mid Devon, 606.3, (505), 429.8, (358)

Mansfield, 601.7, (658), 623.7, (682)

Torridge, 598.1, (411), 384.2, (264)

Exeter, 597.8, (797), 495.0, (660)

Torbay, 582.9, (794), 614.5, (837)

Plymouth, 568.8, (1495), 388.5, (1021)

East Devon, 567.3, (840), 405.2, (600)

South Hams, 557.2, (490), 370.7, (326)

Hull, 542.6, (1406), 625.2, (1620)

North Devon, 540.9, (531), 406.4, (399)

Thanet, 489.9, (693), 371.8, (526)

Peterborough, 473.8, (960), 494.0, (1001)

Portsmouth, 456.9, (981), 352.1, (756)

Calderdale, 448.8, (949), 405.3, (857)

Bristol, 443.0, (2064), 388.3, (1809)

Blackpool, 443.0, (613), 436.5, (604)

Blaby, 439.4, (448), 461.0, (470)

Harborough, 438.6, (419), 350.6, (335)

Rugby, 438.3, (485), 419.3, (464)

Oadby and Wigston, 437.9, (251), 404.8, (232)

Ashfield, 437.9, (562), 472.2, (606)

Bath and North East Somerset, 433.9, (852), 315.8, (620)

Leicester, 431.9, (1529), 402.2, (1424)

Somerset West and Taunton, 429.8, (668), 303.0, (471)

South Somerset, 425.6, (718), 270.9, (457)

Knowsley, 421.8, (643), 383.1, (584)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 417.0, (474), 402.1, (457)

Barrow-in-Furness, 416.6, (278), 385.2, (257)

Chichester, 414.8, (504), 322.6, (392)

Cheltenham, 413.6, (480), 361.1, (419)

Derby, 413.1, (1061), 404.2, (1038)

Rotherham, 412.9, (1094), 406.8, (1078)

Lincoln, 409.8, (410), 415.8, (416)

Stroud, 408.6, (494), 313.5, (379)

Brighton and Hove, 406.5, (1186), 446.6, (1303)

Hastings, 406.2, (376), 337.1, (312)

Isle of Wight, 403.4, (574), 445.6, (634)

Erewash, 401.4, (463), 424.0, (489)

Wiltshire, 400.5, (2019), 310.5, (1565)

Tameside, 400.2, (909), 342.6, (778)

Havant, 398.9, (504), 292.1, (369)

North West Leicestershire, 398.8, (418), 325.4, (341)

Eastleigh, 398.5, (540), 322.5, (437)

Gedling, 397.5, (470), 386.5, (457)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 393.9, (1352), 380.5, (1306)

Ryedale, 393.7, (219), 338.0, (188)

Doncaster, 390.4, (1221), 384.0, (1201)

Bolsover, 388.7, (316), 341.9, (278)

Bromsgrove, 387.8, (390), 355.0, (357)

Cannock Chase, 387.3, (393), 380.4, (386)

Wolverhampton, 386.9, (1023), 351.7, (930)

Reading, 386.1, (619), 336.2, (539)

Corby, 386.0, (282), 284.7, (208)

North East Lincolnshire, 385.3, (614), 435.5, (694)

Herefordshire, 381.2, (738), 293.4, (568)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 379.6, (1507), 401.3, (1593)

Nottingham, 377.3, (1272), 378.2, (1275)

Shropshire, 374.3, (1218), 339.9, (1106)

Oxford, 372.1, (564), 299.5, (454)

High Peak, 371.4, (344), 304.4, (282)

West Oxfordshire, 371.3, (415), 299.8, (335)

Newark and Sherwood, 370.3, (456), 356.5, (439)

Middlesbrough, 368.8, (521), 314.3, (444)

Eden, 368.3, (198), 312.5, (168)

East Lindsey, 368.2, (523), 407.0, (578)

North Somerset, 367.9, (793), 270.0, (582)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 363.7, (358), 390.1, (384)

Tamworth, 363.0, (279), 331.8, (255)

Lichfield, 362.6, (383), 251.8, (266)

Mendip, 362.0, (421), 282.9, (329)

Broxtowe, 361.2, (414), 290.5, (333)

South Gloucestershire, 360.3, (1037), 354.0, (1019)

South Kesteven, 359.6, (515), 356.8, (511)

Fareham, 359.3, (418), 293.1, (341)

Kettering, 359.1, (367), 411.9, (421)

Gosport, 357.8, (303), 379.1, (321)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 357.4, (466), 365.1, (476)

Stoke-on-Trent, 357.3, (917), 306.3, (786)

Eastbourne, 357.1, (369), 354.2, (366)

Solihull, 356.3, (775), 349.9, (761)

Gloucester, 356.2, (462), 414.8, (538)

Leeds, 356.2, (2845), 390.8, (3122)

Rushcliffe, 355.8, (432), 327.0, (397)

Salford, 354.0, (930), 344.9, (906)

Waverley, 354.0, (448), 295.5, (374)

Dorset, 353.9, (1344), 320.4, (1217)

Crawley, 353.9, (398), 335.2, (377)

Selby, 353.3, (324), 323.9, (297)

St Albans, 351.6, (525), 321.5, (480)

Swindon, 351.3, (783), 374.6, (835)

Southampton, 350.8, (887), 372.1, (941)

Tunbridge Wells, 350.6, (417), 251.4, (299)

Huntingdonshire, 350.3, (627), 295.6, (529)

Telford and Wrekin, 350.2, (635), 337.0, (611)

Surrey Heath, 349.8, (312), 336.3, (300)

Winchester, 349.4, (440), 266.0, (335)

Bedford, 349.2, (610), 293.7, (513)

East Northamptonshire, 349.1, (332), 308.1, (293)

Stockport, 349.1, (1027), 318.2, (936)

Stevenage, 347.3, (306), 372.3, (328)

Kirklees, 347.2, (1532), 338.6, (1494)

West Lancashire, 346.7, (397), 259.4, (297)

Liverpool, 346.3, (1733), 364.9, (1826)

Bassetlaw, 345.8, (409), 355.9, (421)

West Lindsey, 344.1, (331), 291.1, (280)

Barnsley, 343.9, (853), 344.7, (855)

Craven, 343.6, (197), 259.9, (149)

South Staffordshire, 343.5, (386), 306.1, (344)

West Berkshire, 343.3, (544), 260.6, (413)

South Ribble, 342.1, (380), 356.5, (396)

Hartlepool, 340.0, (319), 343.2, (322)

Norwich, 339.0, (482), 338.3, (481)

East Hampshire, 337.5, (418), 243.9, (302)

Dudley, 337.5, (1088), 319.5, (1030)

Sandwell, 336.7, (1108), 328.2, (1080)

South Oxfordshire, 336.6, (484), 266.4, (383)

Northumberland, 334.1, (1082), 283.5, (918)

Charnwood, 332.2, (626), 326.9, (616)

Walsall, 332.0, (952), 317.0, (909)

Wakefield, 331.6, (1166), 355.0, (1248)

Darlington, 331.5, (356), 287.7, (309)

Reigate and Banstead, 331.0, (494), 288.8, (431)

Stafford, 330.8, (456), 266.9, (368)

Warrington, 327.1, (685), 360.6, (755)

Coventry, 325.3, (1234), 311.3, (1181)

South Derbyshire, 325.1, (356), 328.7, (360)

Elmbridge, 324.3, (445), 264.5, (363)

East Staffordshire, 324.2, (392), 300.2, (363)

Northampton, 324.1, (727), 342.9, (769)

Ribble Valley, 324.1, (201), 283.8, (176)

Wyre, 323.7, (366), 352.0, (398)

Slough, 323.6, (484), 307.5, (460)

North Kesteven, 323.3, (382), 383.4, (453)

Sefton, 323.3, (892), 329.1, (908)

Melton, 323.0, (166), 241.3, (124)

Fylde, 322.6, (262), 305.4, (248)

South Tyneside, 322.2, (487), 293.8, (444)

Forest of Dean, 321.4, (280), 219.3, (191)

Guildford, 321.2, (483), 304.0, (457)

Mid Sussex, 320.8, (488), 291.8, (444)

Cambridge, 320.6, (401), 352.6, (441)

Redcar and Cleveland, 320.6, (440), 294.4, (404)

Tewkesbury, 319.8, (309), 256.7, (248)

Harlow, 319.7, (279), 354.0, (309)

Wokingham, 319.1, (555), 294.3, (512)

Derbyshire Dales, 319.0, (231), 227.8, (165)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 318.0, (481), 306.7, (464)

North Lincolnshire, 317.8, (549), 395.4, (683)

Harrogate, 316.9, (512), 315.1, (509)

Stockton-on-Tees, 316.6, (625), 276.1, (545)

Birmingham, 316.2, (3606), 317.8, (3625)

Bradford, 315.4, (1710), 304.5, (1651)

Manchester, 315.3, (1752), 335.6, (1865)

Sheffield, 315.2, (1857), 354.0, (2086)

Gateshead, 314.4, (635), 291.7, (589)

Richmond upon Thames, 314.4, (623), 218.5, (433)

St Helens, 313.6, (568), 375.5, (680)

Copeland, 313.0, (213), 336.6, (229)

Buckinghamshire, 312.9, (1712), 280.6, (1535)

Amber Valley, 312.8, (403), 326.0, (420)

Vale of White Horse, 312.5, (431), 273.4, (377)

Trafford, 312.3, (742), 354.8, (843)

Stratford-on-Avon, 311.2, (412), 247.0, (327)

Test Valley, 310.6, (395), 303.5, (386)

Croydon, 310.4, (1206), 324.0, (1259)

Wellingborough, 309.7, (248), 300.9, (241)

Great Yarmouth, 309.5, (307), 301.4, (299)

Hart, 309.4, (302), 257.2, (251)

Rutland, 308.8, (125), 232.2, (94)

Milton Keynes, 308.7, (834), 307.2, (830)

Fenland, 308.6, (315), 271.4, (277)

North Tyneside, 307.8, (643), 323.6, (676)

North Warwickshire, 307.1, (201), 268.9, (176)

Halton, 306.7, (398), 309.0, (401)

York, 306.1, (646), 318.9, (673)

Woking, 306.0, (306), 324.0, (324)

Allerdale, 305.6, (299), 292.3, (286)

Dacorum, 305.6, (475), 303.0, (471)

Daventry, 304.8, (265), 282.9, (246)

Cheshire West and Chester, 303.6, (1044), 290.3, (998)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 303.5, (459), 237.4, (359)

Pendle, 302.8, (279), 256.1, (236)

North Hertfordshire, 302.7, (404), 281.7, (376)

Wirral, 302.5, (981), 286.4, (929)

Cotswold, 302.4, (273), 259.2, (234)

Central Bedfordshire, 299.2, (880), 275.1, (809)

Oldham, 298.8, (710), 335.0, (796)

Luton, 298.3, (637), 329.2, (703)

Preston, 296.9, (428), 298.3, (430)

Richmondshire, 295.9, (159), 286.6, (154)

Worthing, 295.3, (327), 309.8, (343)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 295.3, (542), 342.2, (628)

South Cambridgeshire, 295.2, (475), 317.0, (510)

Broxbourne, 295.1, (288), 346.3, (338)

Epsom and Ewell, 293.8, (238), 279.0, (226)

Sutton, 293.7, (610), 299.0, (621)

Gravesham, 292.8, (313), 334.0, (357)

Rother, 291.6, (282), 260.6, (252)

Scarborough, 291.5, (317), 285.1, (310)

Welwyn Hatfield, 290.6, (360), 289.0, (358)

Rushmoor, 290.3, (274), 288.2, (272)

Breckland, 290.3, (410), 259.1, (366)

County Durham, 290.0, (1546), 255.5, (1362)

Tandridge, 289.1, (256), 218.0, (193)

Ealing, 289.1, (984), 307.6, (1047)

North East Derbyshire, 288.6, (295), 261.2, (267)

Sunderland, 287.9, (800), 239.3, (665)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 287.8, (373), 270.0, (350)

Lewes, 286.9, (297), 270.5, (280)

Watford, 286.7, (277), 304.3, (294)

Spelthorne, 286.4, (286), 309.4, (309)

Cherwell, 285.8, (434), 302.9, (460)

Wigan, 285.4, (944), 265.2, (877)

Lambeth, 285.3, (918), 354.9, (1142)

East Cambridgeshire, 285.0, (257), 370.4, (334)

Warwick, 285.0, (413), 302.9, (439)

Wandsworth, 284.5, (938), 333.6, (1100)

Mole Valley, 284.4, (249), 252.4, (221)

Merton, 284.3, (587), 279.0, (576)

Bracknell Forest, 284.3, (353), 298.8, (371)

Lancaster, 283.6, (420), 241.0, (357)

Cheshire East, 282.7, (1093), 257.6, (996)

East Hertfordshire, 282.6, (429), 276.7, (420)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 281.3, (863), 284.2, (872)

Runnymede, 280.1, (253), 318.8, (288)

Ashford, 279.4, (366), 236.6, (310)

Hounslow, 279.3, (759), 271.9, (739)

Malvern Hills, 278.2, (221), 203.9, (162)

Hillingdon, 277.7, (858), 265.7, (821)

Kingston upon Thames, 277.4, (497), 273.5, (490)

Arun, 274.3, (442), 229.6, (370)

Redditch, 273.5, (234), 267.6, (229)

Basingstoke and Deane, 272.3, (484), 270.6, (481)

Brent, 272.2, (892), 271.2, (889)

Hertsmere, 272.1, (287), 308.1, (325)

Tonbridge and Malling, 271.6, (360), 251.9, (334)

Rochdale, 270.1, (604), 254.4, (569)

Sevenoaks, 269.4, (327), 225.7, (274)

Maidstone, 268.6, (465), 212.0, (367)

Uttlesford, 268.4, (249), 200.5, (186)

Wealden, 267.3, (435), 272.2, (443)

Boston, 266.8, (189), 306.3, (217)

Dartford, 266.5, (304), 310.4, (354)

Bury, 266.4, (508), 304.1, (580)

Worcester, 266.3, (267), 242.4, (243)

New Forest, 265.5, (477), 243.8, (438)

South Holland, 263.9, (253), 243.1, (233)

East Suffolk, 262.4, (657), 173.7, (435)

Colchester, 262.2, (517), 233.8, (461)

Horsham, 261.9, (381), 240.6, (350)

Chorley, 260.8, (310), 290.2, (345)

Broadland, 259.2, (342), 294.1, (388)

Chesterfield, 259.2, (272), 229.7, (241)

Bromley, 257.2, (856), 237.7, (791)

Lewisham, 255.8, (781), 311.5, (951)

Ipswich, 255.2, (347), 203.0, (276)

Southwark, 254.0, (813), 319.0, (1021)

Adur, 253.9, (163), 296.0, (190)

Burnley, 253.0, (226), 244.0, (218)

Barking and Dagenham, 252.7, (541), 271.8, (582)

South Northamptonshire, 251.3, (240), 264.9, (253)

Three Rivers, 250.1, (235), 261.8, (246)

Canterbury, 250.1, (417), 234.5, (391)

West Suffolk, 249.9, (443), 275.8, (489)

Islington, 248.7, (617), 290.2, (720)

Wyre Forest, 247.2, (250), 253.1, (256)

Hambleton, 246.9, (227), 228.4, (210)

Blackburn with Darwen, 246.0, (369), 192.0, (288)

South Norfolk, 245.3, (351), 243.2, (348)

Redbridge, 244.7, (748), 250.0, (764)

Chelmsford, 244.5, (439), 200.5, (360)

Mid Suffolk, 244.1, (256), 234.6, (246)

Epping Forest, 242.9, (321), 262.5, (347)

Maldon, 240.1, (157), 224.8, (147)

Thurrock, 238.1, (418), 242.1, (425)

Bexley, 237.5, (592), 253.5, (632)

Waltham Forest, 236.5, (655), 265.8, (736)

Braintree, 236.5, (362), 205.1, (314)

Newham, 236.4, (840), 300.6, (1068)

Dover, 234.6, (278), 313.0, (371)

Brentwood, 234.3, (181), 238.2, (184)

Havering, 234.0, (610), 244.8, (638)

Greenwich, 233.2, (674), 261.2, (755)

Carlisle, 230.4, (250), 216.5, (235)

Bolton, 230.4, (664), 229.3, (661)

Harrow, 229.9, (580), 277.0, (699)

Kensington and Chelsea, 228.2, (358), 249.9, (392)

Hyndburn, 228.0, (185), 252.7, (205)

Swale, 225.8, (341), 202.6, (306)

Castle Point, 225.4, (204), 256.3, (232)

Haringey, 225.3, (600), 269.2, (717)

Wychavon, 225.0, (295), 219.7, (288)

Medway, 220.0, (614), 273.7, (764)

Folkestone and Hythe, 218.8, (248), 260.3, (295)

Barnet, 218.8, (873), 262.4, (1047)

Basildon, 218.6, (410), 230.9, (433)

Southend-on-Sea, 217.2, (397), 245.1, (448)

Rossendale, 217.0, (155), 226.8, (162)

Babergh, 216.7, (201), 174.7, (162)

Hackney and City of London, 216.2, (631), 274.4, (801)

Tendring, 213.8, (315), 198.8, (293)

South Lakeland, 213.5, (224), 222.1, (233)

Tower Hamlets, 211.8, (703), 297.0, (986)

Enfield, 205.6, (686), 235.3, (785)

Camden, 201.1, (562), 217.5, (608)

Westminster, 194.9, (526), 218.3, (589)

Rochford, 191.7, (168), 189.4, (166)

North Norfolk, 165.5, (174), 134.1, (141)