Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man arrested on suspicion of Westminster double murder

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 9:00 pm
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore, who were found fatally stabbed at two addresses in Westminster last week.

The suspect is understood to be Lee Peacock, who was found on a canal barge in Ealing, west London, on Wednesday evening suffering serious injuries and taken to hospital.

He was discharged from hospital and was taken into custody at a London police station on Friday.

Ms Pickles was found by officers at an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, at around 9.30pm on August 19. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am the following day, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was pronounced dead at an address in nearby Jerome Crescent.

The Metropolitan Police said both had died from a stab wound to the neck and the two incidents were being treated as linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton.

“I am aware that as a result of appeals for information issued by the police, there is more information in the public domain about this case than there might ordinarily be.

“A man has now been arrested and it is crucial that nothing is said or reported that could risk prejudicing any future court proceedings.

“I would urge the public and the press to avoid speculating or sharing names or images in relation to this arrest or this investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal