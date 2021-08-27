Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethnic minority vaccine take-up boosted by ‘grab-a-jab’ campaign

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 12:06 am
Vaccines have been made available at music festivals, sporting grounds and a host of other accessible venues (PA)
Ethnic minorities have benefited most from the NHS “grab-a-jab” coronavirus vaccination campaign, analysis suggests.

More than 3.8 million first doses have been delivered since the first grab-a-jab weekend at the end of June – more than 400,000 a week, NHS England said.

It has enabled people to turn up and get vaccinated at festivals, mosques, town halls, football grounds and other sites without prior booking.

Woman is vaccinated
Analysis of one weekend in July found two in five of the 80,000 walk-in doses were administered to people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Since the campaign was launched, more than 700,000 people from ethnic minority backgrounds have been protected, NHS England said.

The fastest growth in vaccinations has been in people of mixed Asian and white backgrounds, rising by almost a quarter from 81,933 people having received a first dose by June 20 to 101,140 by August 22.

This was followed by mixed white (up 22.9%) and black African groups (up 20.9%).

In comparison, over the same period the rise in first doses among white people was 11.1%.

Vaccine bus
Vaccines have been made available at sites including music festivals under the ‘grab-a-jab’ scheme (PA)

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS medical director of primary care, said there is increasing confidence and greater accessibility to meet the needs of different communities.

She said: “This hard work is paying off and we are protecting people that were previously reluctant to get the vaccine, building on work we have already done, such as tackling misinformation online, translating materials into more than 20 languages and working with faith and community leaders to promote the vaccine’s safety.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and could save your life, and if you have any lingering questions or concerns, please come forward and speak to a trusted healthcare professional.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s fantastic to see the positive impact NHS England’s grab-a-jab weekend has had in driving vaccine uptake amongst ethnic minority groups in particular.

“Our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, rolling out the programme at a variety of sites including places of worship, festivals and sporting venues.”

