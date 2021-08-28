Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Hundreds of banners and metres of fabric used for Extinction Rebellion protests

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 2:48 am
Supporters of Extinction Rebellion march along St Martin’s Le Grand in the City of London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Supporters of Extinction Rebellion march along St Martin’s Le Grand in the City of London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A total of 100 banners, 300 metres of fabric and more than 20 litres of paint are being used in the two weeks of protests across the capital by environmental action group Extinction Rebellion.

The group is in the midst of staging a fortnight of protests to demonstrate against the world’s ongoing use of fossil fuels, which are driving climate change.

As part of the campaigning, Extinction Rebellion uses elaborate costumes, props, art displays (dubbed “art actions” by the group), banners and flags when parading through different cities.

A member for the group, known only as Bridget, is the UK arts factory co-ordinator and said creating the artwork for the protest begins weeks, sometimes months, in advance.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Design packs are sent to the protesters so they can all design costumes for a ‘unified’ look (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “To make the banners and flags, we do 16-hour days, with no breaks, for about a month.

“We try to resource as many materials as we can. Our printer ink is the most environmentally-friendly printer ink you can get on the planet. We do a lot of research. We get donations and t-shirts from merch companies with their dead stock and charities.

“Everything is upcycled as much as we can. We bought 20 litres of paint and the rest was freecycled, and we have about 300 metres of fabric for banners.

“With the art actions, it depends. For the rebel trail, which was an HS2 action, it took three weeks to make.”

Extinction Rebellion protests
More than 20 litres of paint are being used by the group for the two weeks of protests in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The more elaborate costumes, such as the red rebels, are created by art co-ordinators across the country.

They design a costume, which is easy for others to make, and then create a design pack which is sent out to other members of the group across the country to create a “unified” look.

In London, dozens of fashion students at universities and colleges also help create the more elaborate designs.

Bridget said: “In the art factories, we create the banners, flags and t-shirts. I run workshops too.

“We have decentralised, across the UK and nations, and even globally. We provide advice on how to make everything. We then help other movements, so we’ve been working with Black Lives Matter and showing them how to make banners, how to make flags.

“There’s a community aspect to it. It’s all about everybody being able to do everything. We are all crew.”

Extinction Rebellion protests
The more elaborate costumes, such as the red rebels, are created by art co-ordinators across the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The group has around 100 people across the country who make banners and flags but it also has volunteer puppet-makers, sculptors, 3D designers, musicians and architects, which brings the total up to around 2,000 volunteers who solely work on the artwork.

Speaking about the London protests, Bridget said: “Our main principle is to promote autonomy and decentralise the movement. Because we’ve had so much help from the regions, [the artwork for the London protests] has been really, really successful and the quality of the making is superb.

“The whole point of this is to reach out to the general public and talk to them about what is going on with the planet. In the next few days, there’s going to be lots more theatrical and beautiful things to see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal