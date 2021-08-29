Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 10:03 am Updated: August 29, 2021, 11:26 am
Tthe launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for Nasa to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, seen from Merritt Island, Florida (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is rocketing towards the International Space Station.

The delivery, due to arrive on Monday, is the company’s 23rd for Nasa in just under a decade.

A recycled Falcon rocket blasted into the pre-dawn sky from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX’s newest ocean platform, named A Shortfall of Gravitas.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain Banks and his Culture series.

The Dragon is carrying more than 4,800lb (2,170kg) of supplies and experiments, and fresh food including avocados, lemons and even ice cream for the space station’s seven astronauts.

The Girl Scouts are sending up ants, brine shrimp and plants as test subjects, while University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists are flying up seeds from mouse-ear cress, a small flowering weed used in genetic research.

Samples of concrete, solar cells and other materials will also be subjected to weightlessness.

A Japanese start-up company’s experimental robotic arm, meanwhile, will attempt to screw items together in its orbital debut and perform other mundane chores normally done by astronauts.

The first tests will be done inside the space station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

Future models of Gitai’s robot will venture out into the vacuum of space to practise satellite and other repair jobs, said chief technology officer Toyotaka Kozuki.

As early as 2025, a squad of these arms could help build lunar bases and mine the moon for precious resources, he added.

SpaceX had to leave some experiments behind because of delays resulting from Covid-19.

It was the second launch attempt; Saturday’s try was foiled by stormy weather.

Nasa turned to SpaceX and other US companies to deliver cargo and crews to the space station, once the space shuttle programme ended in 2011.

