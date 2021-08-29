Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found near A3

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 3:59 pm
Helen Anderson, from Finsbury Park, was found in undergrowth close to the A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford in Surrey (Surrey Police/PA)
Helen Anderson, from Finsbury Park, was found in undergrowth close to the A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford in Surrey (Surrey Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 41-year-old woman was found in undergrowth close to a main road.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, east London, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody after the body of Helen Anderson was found by a member of the public near the A3 in Guildford on Monday, Surrey Police said.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Guildford on Monday August 30.

Ms Anderson was from Finsbury Park, north London.

A 51-year-old man from Hackney has been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the death.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have released an image of a decommissioned double decker bus.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, who is investigating the case, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to this investigation.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a decommissioned double decker Brighton and Hove bus in the north London area between 7.30pm on August 20 and 3pm on August 23.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the same bus either driving or stationary in the Guildford area between the hours of 3am and 4am on August 23.

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us straightaway. You can also upload information straight to our Major Incident Public Portal.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage should contact the police on 101 quoting PR/45210089588.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]