Call for people to get second Covid jab amid fears up to two million missed out

Spirit Energy owners to put Norwegian business up for sale The owners of Spirit Energy will put the exploration and production company’s Norwegian business up for sale separately.

Crunch time looms for Libya’s Agoco Arabian Gulf Oil Co. (Agoco) is on the verge of halting operations, complaining of a shortage of cash to sustain its budgets.

Cornwall Insight – 8GW of onshore wind and solar already eligible to bid in upcoming CfD round A potential 8 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind and solar is eligible to bid in the upcoming Contracts for Difference (CfD) round.