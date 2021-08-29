Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after death of pensioner

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 5:30 pm
A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives investigating the death of a pensioner have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police said the force was called just before 2pm on Saturday to St James Street in Accrington, following reports of a concern for welfare.

Emergency services found a 79-year-old man with serious head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Police said two men, aged 54 and 58, both from Accrington, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon.

They remain in custody and the pensioner’s family, who are being supported by officers, have been made aware of the development.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking anybody who saw someone “behaving suspiciously in the area” on Saturday to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Stables, of the force’s major investigation team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“A murder investigation is under way and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch.

“I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our inquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area.

“There are also officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

“If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 0785 of August 28 2021, or report it online via:

https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

.

