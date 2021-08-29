Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Rescuing 10ft python from tree ‘reminiscent of The Jungle Book’

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 7:02 pm
An RSPCA officer who rescued a 10ft python from a tree has compared the scene to hit Disney film The Jungle Book.

Justin Stubbs was called to the scene in Cambridgeshire on Friday after a motorcyclist called the police about a snake slithering across the road.

Mr Stubbs said: “I really could not believe it when I got there and saw this huge snake all the way up in the tree – it was a scene a bit reminiscent of The Jungle Book.

“When I saw the snake so high up in the branches I knew it was going to be tricky to get him down due to the height the snake had climbed to, difficulty gaining access to him, and the need for more people given the size of the snake.

“I contacted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and they kindly came out to help me.”

The team removed tree branches until they had clear access to the branch the snake was on, before cutting it to let the snake fall gently into a tarpaulin.

The snake was then sent to a local specialist for health checks while the RSPCA attempted to trace its owner.

Mr Stubbs said the snake may have been loose for some time as it was “cold and a little underweight”.

“Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual and we receive thousands of calls a year relating to reptiles, like snakes and lizards, who have either escaped or many of which have been abandoned by their owners.”

Mr Stubbs said snakes require a lot of care and commitment from owners as they are unable to produce their own body heat and rely on their environment to maintain body temperature.

“Sadly snakes often also end up in our care as some owners don’t realise the commitment that is involved in meeting the needs of these animals and keeping them healthy,” he said.

“This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”

