Monday, August 30th 2021
News / UK

Man charged after youngster ‘abduction’ in West Sussex

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 11:28 pm
A man has been charged in relation to two separate incidents in Littlehampton (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been charged with kidnap and attempted sexual assault after an alleged abduction of a child in West Sussex.

Florin Marin, 35, a farm worker, has been charged following an incident, Sussex Police said.

The force received reports of an attempted abduction of a young girl in Toddington on August 23.

He has since been charged with kidnap and attempted sexual assault of a child.

Officers have also charged Marin with exposure and engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child in relation to a separate alleged incident in Littlehampton on August 1.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 30.

Arun and Chichester district commander, Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “This was a serious incident.

“I know that this will have caused concern amongst many in the local community.

“I am grateful to those members of the community who have supported this investigation and particularly to those who detained the suspect.

“Even though this was a serious incident, incidents of this nature are comparatively rare, and Sussex Police will continue to work with partners and communities to keep people safe.”

