News / UK

Murder suspect appears in court after woman’s body found beside major road

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 11:26 am
Helen Anderson (Police handout/PA)
A man has appeared in court accused of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in undergrowth close to a main road.

Dane Messam, 52, wore a white t-shirt with a grey hoodie tied around his neck and spoke only to confirm his name and address in the dock at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Messam was charged with murder after the body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found by a member of the public near the A3 in Guildford on August 23.

Guildford Magistrates' Court in Guildford, Surrey, where Dane Messam appeared via videolink charged with murder (Laura Parnaby/PA).
A 51-year-old man from Hackney has also been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the death.

Messam, of Henry Road in Hackney, east London, has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers of Surrey Police has appealed for witnesses who saw a decommissioned double decker bus in north London around the time of Ms Anderson’s death.

DCI Vickers said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to this investigation.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a decommissioned double decker Brighton and Hove bus in the north London area between 7.30pm on August 20 and 3pm on August 23.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the same bus either driving or stationary in the Guildford area between the hours of 3am and 4am on August 23.

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us straight away. You can also upload information straight to our Major Incident Public Portal.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage should contact the police on 101 quoting PR/45210089588.

