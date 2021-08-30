Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Extinction Rebellion members on Tower Bridge, central London, which has been blocked by a caravan. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately.

“We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

“Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.”

In a later tweet at about 4pm, the force said: “Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists.

“We’ll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested.”

This is the moment we disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road. We predicted where activists might strike, taking immediate action. Throughout the past seven days, we’ve responded to several disruptive protests in London.#THREADpic.twitter.com/ydzkzXv6t8 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 30, 2021

Protesters were seen to be removed by officers prior to the blocking of the bridge.

Arrests have also been made of protesters blocking an intersection which feeds onto the bridge.

The Met Police has also released footage of them tackling a protester who was attempting to erect a structure to block another road in the capital.

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made on Sunday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion, is into its second week after it commenced on August 23.