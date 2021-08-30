Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 3:59 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 5:33 pm
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Police by a caravan on Tower Bridge, central London after members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the road (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion members on Tower Bridge, central London, which has been blocked by a caravan. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately.

“We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

“Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.”

In a later tweet at about 4pm, the force said: “Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists.

“We’ll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested.”

Protesters were seen to be removed by officers prior to the blocking of the bridge.

Arrests have also been made of protesters blocking an intersection which feeds onto the bridge.

The Met Police has also released footage of them tackling a protester who was attempting to erect a structure to block another road in the capital.

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made on Sunday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London. (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion, is into its second week after it commenced on August 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]