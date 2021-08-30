Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Heavy wind and rain to lash UK during ‘unsettled’ September

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 12:12 am
Heavy wind and rain will lash parts of the country during an ‘unsettled’ September (Victoria Jones/PA)
Heavy wind and rain will lash parts of the country during an ‘unsettled’ September (Victoria Jones/PA)

Heavy wind and rain will lash parts of the country during an “unsettled” September for the UK, forecasters say.

Large swathes of the country may see their last glimpses of summer weather for the year this week, with a miserable month ahead.

The Met Office has put this down to an area of low pressure set to move in from Sunday, combined with the effects of “increased tropical storm activity” in the US.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “It’s fair to say the beginning of the month will be rather settled, with high pressure dominating.

“There will be drizzle and cloud in the east this week, but in the west certain regions will certainly hit the low 20s and see glimpses of sunshine here and there.

“However, this could perhaps be the last of the summery weather until the end of September, with a prolonged spell of unsettled conditions and low pressure from Sunday.”

Mr Burkill warned that September is likely to see “more rain and wind” than in August, which was wetter than average in parts of the South East and London.

Summer weather Aug 30th 2021
Large swathes of the country may see their last glimpses of summer weather for the year this week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He went on to say: “The low-pressure, along with the increased tropical storm activity across the Atlantic will certainly give the month a more autumnal- feel than previous years.

“The temperature is likely to remain around the average for the year, perhaps dipping a bit cooler until the end of the month – when it may well get drier again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]