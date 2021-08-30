Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / UK

Stephen Fry voices Mind charity appeal for mental health walk-ins for children

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 12:12 am
Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Fry has called for a network of mental health walk-in centres for children and young people who he said have been hit worst by the pandemic.

Writing in The Telegraph, the actor and comedian, who is also president of Mind, voiced the charity’s appeal to ministers for hubs through which children can access support without a referral from a doctor or their school.

This comes after a Mind survey of almost 12,000 people, including many with pre-existing mental health problems, suggested that almost one in three young people self-harmed in 2020.

Fry, 61, said the walk-in centres would provide help for people aged 11 to 25, and reflected on his own youth as a time of “confused despair”.

Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards
Stephen Fry has voiced Mind’s appeal for mental health walk-in hubs for children, as president of the charity (Stuart C Wilson/PA) 

He wrote in the Telegraph: “I’ve done my best to speak candidly about my own struggles with mental health – living with bipolar and navigating my way through several dark and troubling times, including a near-fatal overdose.”

Fry added that although he has seen a reduction in the stigma around mental health, the pandemic has taken a “huge toll” on people’s mental health, and Mind’s research has shown that young people are “among the hardest hit”.

He added that children are not getting enough support from schools partly because mental health issues are often treated as “bad behaviour”.

“Better to accept our own moral responsibilities to the young and strive to understand and ameliorate this crisis,” he said.

“For crisis it is.”

In March 2020, there were 237,088 children and young people in contact with mental health services in England, compared to 305,802 in February 2021, according to the Mental Health Network, which is part of the NHS Confederation.

