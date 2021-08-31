Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

RSPCA rescues sheep stuck in football net

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 2:52 pm
RSPCA rescue Lancashire dog from goal net (RSPCA/PA)
A sheep stuck in a football net had to be rescued by an animal charity.

A member of the public called the RSPCA after spotting the sheep in their garden in Rossendale in Lancashire.

RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald, who dealt with the animal, said: “Sheep are naturally very wary of humans and this sheep did start to thrash as I approached her, however it was really important to subdue her and to get her free before she seriously harmed herself.”

Sheep stuck in a goal net in Lancashire (RSPCA/PA)

Vicky was finally able to untangle the sheep’s neck from the net, and it suffered no major damage.

“I checked her over and she was absolutely fine – apart from perhaps feeling a little sheepish,” Ms McDonald joked.

The RSPCA advises nets should be put away when not in use to prevent animals becoming tangled.

