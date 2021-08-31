Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

New study could pave the way for Huntington’s disease therapies

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 4:03 pm
New study could pave the way for Huntington’s disease therapies (David Davies/PA)
New study could pave the way for Huntington’s disease therapies (David Davies/PA)

Researchers have identified a new mechanism that could stop the progression of Huntington’s disease in cells.

The scientists say the breakthrough study could lead to much-needed therapies for the genetic disease, which is rare and incurable.

Huntington’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects about one in 10,000 people in the UK.

It is caused by the build-up of toxic repetitive expansions of three DNA blocks called nucleotides (C, A and G) in the huntingtin (HTT) gene and is often termed a repeat expansion disorder.

These CAG tri-nucleotide repeats are expanding by misuse of a cellular machinery that usually promotes DNA repair called mismatch repair.

This overuse in mismatch repair drives Huntington’s disease onset and progression.

Researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge, as part of their research groups at the UK Dementia Research Institute, looked at the role of FAN1 – a DNA repair protein that has been identified as a modifier of Huntington’s disease in several genetic studies.

However, the mechanism affecting disease onset has remained elusive.

The scientists found that FAN1 can block the accumulation of the DNA mismatch repair factors to stop repeat expansion, and therefore alleviate toxicity in cells derived from patients.

Co-lead authors Dr Rob Goold and PhD researcher Joseph Hamilton, both UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, said: “Evidence for DNA repair genes modifying Huntington’s disease has been mounting for years.

“We show that new mechanisms are still waiting to be discovered, which is good news for patients.”

They suggest medicines that could mimic or increase the power of FAN1 inhibition of mismatch repair would alter disease course.

The researchers are now working with the biotechnology company Adrestia Therapeutics, based at the Babraham Research Campus near Cambridge, to translate these discoveries into therapies for substantial numbers of patients in the UK and worldwide.

Senior author of the study, Professor Sarah Tabrizi, director of the UCL Huntington’s Disease Centre, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and UK Dementia Research Institute at UCL, said: “Our next step is to determine how important this interaction is in more physiological models and examine if it is therapeutically tractable.

“We are now working with key pharma partners to try and develop therapies that target this mechanism and might one day reach the clinic.”

The study published in Cell Reports was funded by the CHDI Foundation and UK Dementia Research Institute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]