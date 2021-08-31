Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

XR occupies two central London bridges during second week of climate protests

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 8:30 pm
Protesters and police at London Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters have occupied parts of two famous bridges in central London in the second week of the group’s demonstrations across the capital.

The southern end of the London Bridge was taken over by activists, who blocked the road with a bus on Tuesday, while others gathered on Tower Bridge and sat on top of a parked caravan on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said that as of 6.45pm on Tuesday, 43 further arrests had been made in connection with the protests, taking the total number to 469.

The force said the arrests were made for a variety of offences.

Officers surrounded the bus on London Bridge and were seen using batons and dragging protesters off the vehicle.

Other demonstrators were handcuffed and police blocked several nearby streets to stop people entering the area.

Footage showed scores of Met officers pushing back activists, who continued to advance, banging drums and clapping, while others glued themselves to pavements.

Earlier, more arrived at London Bridge station waving banners and placards, with slogans including “stop the harm” and “please don’t arrest me, I’m on call tomorrow”.

Pedestrians coming from the station were diverted away from the protest by approximately 20 officers and police vans on one road alone.

An officer confirmed some people taking part in the protest were being arrested, and the road closures would be in place “for hours”.

The Met later defended the use of force by its officers saying the use of force was “reasonable and proportionate”.

The force tweeted: “There have been some questions today on our use of force while attempting to disrupt the protest involving Extinction Rebellion’s bus.

“It is very clear that the demo near London Bridge was an attempt to cause a major disruption to one of London’s busiest bridges.

“Seeing this, officers nearby took immediate action to prevent any unreasonable disruption to the highway, and to detain those attempting to cause disruption or who were obstructing officers in the lawful execution of their duty.

“We believe this swift action prevented some protesters from setting up further complex lock-on devices which were inside the bus.

“Given the circumstances and likely disruption to the community, our initial assessment is that their use of force was reasonable and proportionate.”

Among those taking part in the protest was Olympic medallist Etienne Stott, who was filmed sitting in the middle of the road speaking to police.

The slalom canoer, who took gold at the 2012 London games, refused to move and was eventually picked up and carried off by officers, shouting “this is important”.

Police detain a demonstrator on London Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Extinction Rebellion London tweeted: “We will leave the streets when the Government starts treating the climate emergency like an emergency.

“Covid showed what the Government can do in a crisis, it’s the level of response required for the climate but sustained over years. #ExtinctionRebellion”.

Eleven demonstrators were arrested during the Tower Bridge protest on Monday.

