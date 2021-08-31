Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Image of suspect issued after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 7:17 pm
An image of a suspect released by police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)
Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after the death of a 61-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision.

Ghulam Nabi was walking along the pavement in the Digbeth area of Birmingham when he was struck by a car whose driver failed to stop at the scene.

The collision happened shortly after 11am on Sunday in Great Barr Street, at the junction with Heath Mill Lane.

Mr Nabi received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of many people who assisted at the scene, he died.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Mr Nabi was simply walking along the pavement, where he should have been afforded some protection.

“He was a much-loved son, husband and father and as you can imagine his family are in extreme shock following this tragic collision.

“I would appeal directly to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and to come forward now.

“I am in no doubt that you know you have been involved in a collision.

“Maybe you didn’t quite know the unfortunate circumstances at the time but you certainly do now.

“You know that collision has left a man dead in the road, do the right thing and contact us.

“We have recovered a vehicle less than half a mile from the scene and that will now be subject to an extensive forensic examination.

“I would like to thank all of the public who came to Mr Nabi’s assistance at the scene and who have assisted us greatly since.

“This tragic incident has affected many people in the local community.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV images is asked to contact police.

