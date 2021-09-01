Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 1

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 1:59 am
What the papers say – September 1 (PA)
The aftermath of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan features on many of Wednesday’s front pages after the final US troops left Kabul.

The Times reports the Taliban have celebrated “amid the wreckage of Kabul’s airport”, the paper’s correspondent writing fighters “celebrated the immensity of their victory with delight”.

US President Joe Biden’s words that his country will no longer “remake other countries” feature on The Daily Telegraph, with the paper calling it a “clear departure” from previous foreign policy.

Metro leads with the headline “Death to the West” as a “gloating” Taliban hold mock street funerals, while The Guardian focuses on an Afghan woman’s experience following the country falling to the militant group.

The i writes the UK Government has promised Afghans who helped Nato and allies can email or WhatsApp for assistance and staff will call them to help them escape.

And the Daily Mail says the UK has opened talks with the Taliban about allowing British citizens and allies out of the country in a “final staggering twist”.

Away from Afghanistan, and The Sun carries the end of the “stand-off” relating to alpaca Geronimo coming to an end with his execution, as does the Daily Star.

A new vaccine which could prevent heart attacks and strokes features on the fronts of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

Sticking with vaccines, and government advisers on jabs are set to prioritise boosters for vulnerable groups over inoculations for teenagers, writes The Independent.

And the Financial Times leads on inflation in the Eurozone.

