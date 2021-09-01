What the papers say – September 1

The aftermath of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan features on many of Wednesday’s front pages after the final US troops left Kabul.

The Times reports the Taliban have celebrated “amid the wreckage of Kabul’s airport”, the paper’s correspondent writing fighters “celebrated the immensity of their victory with delight”.

The Times reports the Taliban have celebrated "amid the wreckage of Kabul's airport", the paper's correspondent writing fighters "celebrated the immensity of their victory with delight".

US President Joe Biden’s words that his country will no longer “remake other countries” feature on The Daily Telegraph, with the paper calling it a “clear departure” from previous foreign policy.

US President Joe Biden's words that his country will no longer "remake other countries" feature on The Daily Telegraph, with the paper calling it a "clear departure" from previous foreign policy.

Metro leads with the headline “Death to the West” as a “gloating” Taliban hold mock street funerals, while The Guardian focuses on an Afghan woman’s experience following the country falling to the militant group.

Metro leads with the headline "Death to the West" as a "gloating" Taliban hold mock street funerals, while The Guardian focuses on an Afghan woman's experience following the country falling to the militant group.

The i writes the UK Government has promised Afghans who helped Nato and allies can email or WhatsApp for assistance and staff will call them to help them escape.

And the Daily Mail says the UK has opened talks with the Taliban about allowing British citizens and allies out of the country in a “final staggering twist”.

Away from Afghanistan, and The Sun carries the end of the “stand-off” relating to alpaca Geronimo coming to an end with his execution, as does the Daily Star.

Away from Afghanistan, and The Sun carries the end of the "stand-off" relating to alpaca Geronimo coming to an end with his execution, as does the Daily Star.

Away from Afghanistan, and The Sun carries the end of the "stand-off" relating to alpaca Geronimo coming to an end with his execution, as does the Daily Star.

A new vaccine which could prevent heart attacks and strokes features on the fronts of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

A new vaccine which could prevent heart attacks and strokes features on the fronts of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

Sticking with vaccines, and government advisers on jabs are set to prioritise boosters for vulnerable groups over inoculations for teenagers, writes The Independent.

Sticking with vaccines, and government advisers on jabs are set to prioritise boosters for vulnerable groups over inoculations for teenagers, writes The Independent.

And the Financial Times leads on inflation in the Eurozone.