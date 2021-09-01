Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Weekly Covid deaths four times higher than this time last year, figures show

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 12:02 pm
The National Covid Memorial Wall on the Embankment in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus are four times higher than this time last year but appear to have levelled off, figures show.

There were 571 deaths in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in the week ending August 20, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is four times higher than the 139 coronavirus deaths registered in the week ending August 21 2020.

It is a fall of just one death from the previous week, and equates to around one in 18 of all registered deaths over the seven days.

(PA Graphics)
Last August, society was not fully opened up, restrictions remained in place and several areas were in local lockdowns.

Meanwhile, more people died from all causes than would usually be expected for this time of year for the seventh week in a row.

Some 10,013 deaths were registered in England and Wales – 359 fewer than the previous week but still 10.2% above the five-year average.

A total of 157,648 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

(PA Graphics)
This includes 42,855 care home residents in England and Wales who have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

Some 50 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in the latest week.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

