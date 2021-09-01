Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Murder suspect stabbed girlfriend and associate in the neck, court told

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:42 am
The Old Bailey (PA)
A 49-year-old man fatally slashed his girlfriend and an associate in the neck before being found with self-inflicted injuries on a houseboat, a court heard.

Lee Peacock is accused of fatally slashing his partner Sharon Pickles and a second alleged victim, Clinton Ashmore, at separate central London addresses, hours apart, last month.

Peacock is later said to have self-harmed after being tracked by police to a houseboat on Grand Union Canal, and was taken to hospital.

Westminster stabbings
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were killed in central London last month (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He entered no pleas to two counts of murder during a 15-minute hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, appeared via videolink from HMP Thameside and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was further remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on November 12.

Westminster stabbings
Lee Peacock, 49, is charged with two counts of murder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The charges came after officers went to a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Police found Ms Pickles, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later, at 2.15am on August 20, officers were called by London Ambulance Service to a second property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away, where they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

