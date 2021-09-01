Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Second 10ft python found in country lane

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 10:48 am
The RSPCA rescued a second 10ft python from a country lane in Conington, Cambridgeshire (RSPCA/PA)
A second 10ft python has been found in a country lane, with the RSPCA urging people to stay vigilant in case there are more.

The first snake was spotted in Conington in Cambridgeshire on Friday, with the second found yards away on Monday.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs had likened the first incident, where the “huge snake” was rescued from up a tree, to Disney film The Jungle Book.

The second snake was seen “crossing a quiet country lane”, the animal welfare charity said.

Mr Stubbs said: “Having rescued last Friday’s python, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot.

“I’m afraid that’s no coincidence – it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.

“This second snake was extremely cold when he was found, very much thinner than the first python, which is suffering from a minor health condition.

“Both snakes are now being looked after at a specialist facility and are under heat lamps to maintain a healthy body temperature.

“It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way.

The RSPCA rescued a second 10ft python from a country lane in Conington, Cambridgeshire. (RSPCA/ PA)
“I only hope that there are no more on the loose out there.

“As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there.”

He is urging people in the area to stay vigilant “in case there are more vulnerable snakes found in the same spot”.

The RSPCA said the snakes are “unlikely to pose any danger to people” but recommended that anyone who sees an exotic snake should keep a safe distance.

The charity is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

