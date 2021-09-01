Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

‘Topshop terrorist’ jailed for sending IS videos to undercover policewoman

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 4:44 pm
Muslim convert Ibrahim Anderson, from Luton in Bedfordshire, arriving at the Old Bailey. He has been jailed for sharing extremist videos on social media (PA)
A Muslim convert who told an undercover police officer he wanted to see London under the Islamic State flag has been jailed for sharing extremist videos on social media.

Ibrahim Roger Anderson, 44, pledged support for the terrorist group unaware the woman he was speaking to on Facebook and Telegram was a covert officer.

Anderson, a car mechanic of Luton in Bedfordshire, was handed a seven-year jail sentence at the Old Bailey on Wednesday after admitting a string of terror offences.

He had previously been jailed for three years in 2016 after being convicted of trying to drum up support for Islamic State outside Topshop in London’s Oxford Street.

Sentencing judge Philip Katz QC said of the footage Anderson shared: “Some of it is at the worst end of the range seen in this court.”

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said Anderson shared videos with the undercover officer which depicted “extremely graphic” footage of Islamic State executions, suicide bombings, and glorification of past battles.

The propaganda – with titles including “Flames Of War”, “Answer The Call”, and “Procession Of Light” – also featured a father encouraging his children to follow him into martyrdom.

In one message to the undercover officer, Anderson, a father himself, said: “We will, with the help of Tawhid (the belief in the oneness of God), raise the black flag over London.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications, and four charges of possession of terrorist publications relating to Islamic State, and was told he would serve two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

He also admitted breaching his terror notification requirements when he withheld an email address from the police in an attempt to prevent the police from linking him with the Facebook account, receiving an additional 12-month jail term.

Patrick Harte, defending, said his client was “contrite”, more open-minded about other religions, and expressed his remorse.

But he said he “turned to the internet for some sort of release” during the coronavirus pandemic, when he spoke with the undercover officer.

The judge added: “Like so many others, you were spending too much time in the dark regions of the internet.”

