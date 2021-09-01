Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Public’s ‘positive’ response to Afghan refugees impresses UK charities

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 6:44 pm
Volunteers delivering donations for newly arrived families (Fahim Zazai/PA)
Volunteers delivering donations for newly arrived families (Fahim Zazai/PA)

Charities in the UK supporting refugees from Afghanistan have said that public support for the cause has been “really positive.”

The UK Government has pledged to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees who were forced to flee their home or face threats of persecution from the Taliban. Around 5,000 could arrive here within the first year.

Some will arrive with little in the way of possessions, but support is available thanks to donations to UK charities.

Fahim Zazai, 42, runs the Afghan Community and Welfare Centre in Walsall which helps Afghans and other migrant communities across the West Midlands.

“When refugees were arriving, we found out most of them had come with few belongings and just clothes on them, so we had to ask for donations from the public,” Mr Zazai told the PA news agency.

“We received lots of donations from different organisations and individuals. It has been really positive. We received more than we asked for and it’s growing.”

Mr Zazai came to the UK as an Afghan refugee 20 years ago, and said: “That is why I understand how the people arriving here are feeling and that is why I have to help.

“I don’t want to see other people in a similar situation to when I first came. I didn’t receive much support. I went through difficulties to start my life here in the UK.”

Fahim Zazai said he has been inspired to help by his own experience of arriving in the UK (Fahim Zazai/PA).

Despite generous donations, Mr Zazai said it has been difficult to offer help to everyone who needs it.

“It’s been really busy and still is busy,” he said.

“We can’t catch up with the number of messages we receive and phone calls. We receive messages from people back home asking us how we are able to help them.

“Most people want to leave and want information about how they can apply for settlement here in the UK.”

Vicki Offin, 44, is the head of fundraising for Upbeat Communities, a Christian charity which helps refugees rebuild their lives in the UK.

They have been giving welcome boxes to refugees and hosting a variety of different activities.

Ms Offin told PA: “That welcome box we give is like the first contact that we have introducing refugees to all the things we can help them with.

“The box contains things such as toiletries and pens and useful general bits and pieces.

“It is the opportunity to befriend someone and just to let them know that we are here and can support them, help them find community and be a friendly face and knock on the door.

“At the moment we’re still at the very early stages of things… getting to know people and understanding where their needs are so we can offer individual help.”

The organisation offers activities such as English classes and community integration, as well as helping people find temporary accommodation.

“People have been so downtrodden by what they have experienced, and many have experienced trauma in their home countries or journeys, so we want to be able to look after people’s wellbeing,” said Ms Offin.

“This is a place where we can do that and empower them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal