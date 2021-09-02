Four in five travellers from amber locations stuck to quarantine rules – survey

Four out of five arrivals from amber list locations adhered to coronavirus quarantine requirements in July, research suggests.

Some 83% of respondents to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey of 848 adults arriving in England from an amber country or territory between July 12 and 17 said they self-isolated.

They were required to quarantine for 10 days unless they were exempt due to their job, or they took part in the Test to Release scheme.

Nine out of 10 respondents said they took both of the required day-two and day-eight coronavirus tests.

We’ve published new data on people’s behaviour after arriving in England from an “amber listed” country. Findings are from 12 to 17 July 2021 https://t.co/KcgFAbMq8g pic.twitter.com/2qPZYXJRlW — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 2, 2021

Overall, 77% claimed they were “fully adherent” to both quarantine and coronavirus testing obligations, down from 82% the previous month.

Travellers were only deemed to have met the self-isolation requirements if they reported that they did not leave their accommodation – except to get or return a test, receive emergency medical treatment or visit a hospital – or receive any visitors apart from those supporting their personal care.

Around three in five respondents (59%) said they fully understood the rules in place during quarantine, while the remaining 41% either misunderstood or were unsure of them.

Since July 19, people arriving in the UK from amber tier countries and territories have not been required to enter quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.