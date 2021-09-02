Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fourth minibus passenger dies after M25 collision

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 12:20 pm
Police tape (Yui Mok/PA)
A fourth person has died after a serious collision involving a lorry, a minibus and a car on the M25 in Essex.

Three people died at the scene, between junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway, on August 23 and a fourth person later died of her injuries, Essex Police said.

The four dead were all passengers on the minibus.

Two men, the drivers of the minibus and the lorry, were arrested on the day of the collision.

Essex Police said the minibus driver was “de-arrested following new information”.

The lorry driver, a 64-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

Traffic waiting after the crash (Michael Hill/PA)
Traffic waiting after the crash (Michael Hill/PA)

The force has provisionally released names of the four dead, awaiting formal confirmation from the coroner.

Abigaile Muamba, 31, from Edmonton Green, north London, Dexter Augustus, 60, from Waltham Forest, north-east London and 59-year-old Jennifer Smith from Stratford, east London, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, north-east London, later died of her injuries.

Inspector Mark Fraser, who leads the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this awful incident.

“My officers are working tirelessly to try and piece up what led to the collision.

“If you saw the three vehicles prior to the collision, a Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry, or have any dash cam of their movements, please contact us.

“We need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

The collision happened just after 6.15pm.

Police are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to submit a report at

https://www.essex.police.uk

, or call 101 citing incident 972 of Monday August 23.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or

https://crimestoppers-uk.org

