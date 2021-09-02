Dancing monkey and raccoon attempting a break-in among wildlife photo finalists

A raccoon trying to open a window and a monkey dancing are in the running to be named the funniest wildlife photo of the year.

The images are among 42 shortlisted finalists for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Among the more eye-catching finalists are a picture of a raccoon trying to get into someone’s house, called How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?, which was taken in France by Nicolas de Vaulx.

Nicolas de Vaulx’s image of a raccoon has been shortlisted (Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA)

Another picture, Smoked Deer For Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal, shows a tiger in Jim Corbett National Park, India, standing up and scratching her face with a log.

A picture called Dancing Away To Glory by Sarosh Lodhi shows a langur dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India.

Other photos include a grey seal pup laughing, two kangaroos fighting and a smiling snake.

The Laughing Snake by Aditya Kshirsagar (Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA)

Paul Joynson-Hicks, co-founder of the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe.

“The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.”

Voting is now open and closes on October 10 for the People’s Choice Award, which gives the public the chance to vote for their funniest animal snap.

A photo of two kangaroos fighting has been called ‘Missed’ by photographer Lea Scaddan (Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA)

The public can vote at: www.comedywildlifephoto.com, with category and overall winners announced on October 22.

The best image will win a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya, and a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.