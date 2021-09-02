Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

‘Miracle’ cat who survived bus collision in search for new home

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 4:30 pm
Trudie the ‘miracle cat’ survived a bus crash and is now seeking a new home (RSPCA)
Trudie the ‘miracle cat’ survived a bus crash and is now seeking a new home (RSPCA)

A cat described as a “miracle” after being hit by a bus and surviving is in search of a new home following five months of recovery.

Tortoiseshell feline Trudie suffered head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton on March 14, and ran off in fear when people tried to help.

RSPCA assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan, who are a part of the Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire, went out to find the cat.

Appeals for knowledge about her whereabouts were made via posters and social media, with local vets and charities dropping off leaflets in the area.

Sixteen days after being hit a breakthrough came, when Trudie was spotted by a local business owner who got in touch with the RSPCA.

Trudie was hit by a bus (RSPCA)

Ms Hearne said: “Her facial injuries had left her unable to eat so she was weak and exhausted and must have been in so much pain.

“She spent a week at the vets where she had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together. I can’t believe she’d survived as long as she had; she’s a little fighter.

“For the first week, Trudie was fed via a tube and, when she was moved to Southridge’s cattery, staff gave her round-the-clock care to get her eating normally again and to help her back onto her paws.

“She’s cheeky, affectionate and playful; she’s such a character and will bring so much joy to the right family. She’s still a youngster and absolutely loves to play but is also a real cuddlebug and will curl up on your lap within seconds of you sitting down.”

The search for a new home is under way for Trudie, with the RSPCA saying she requires a safe environment away from loud busy roads and railways.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal