Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Stephen Fry joins NHS campaign promoting cancer check-ups

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 4:44 am
Stephen Fry is supporting the NHS Help Us, Help You campaign (Matt Crossick/PA)
Stephen Fry is supporting the NHS Help Us, Help You campaign (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stephen Fry has joined an NHS campaign to encourage people with potential cancer symptoms to come forward for checks.

The actor and comedian, 64, was treated for prostate cancer in 2018 and is now warning people of the early signs of abdominal or urological cancer.

The NHS Help Us, Help You campaign, supported by Public Health England, urges people to contact their GP practice if they experience tummy troubles, including discomfort or diarrhoea for three weeks or more, or if they see blood in their urine.

In a statement, the comedian said: “A few years ago, I was pretty stunned to be given a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

“I was very lucky because mine was diagnosed early.

“Many of us can succumb to cancers but there are symptoms that can be reported by the patient.

“So please, make an appointment with your GP if you notice discomfort in the tummy area or diarrhoea for three weeks or blood in your pee even just once.”

The actor features in a short film for the campaign alongside This Morning’s Dr Hilary Jones and Dr Philippa Kaye who explain the symptoms to look out for as well as why early diagnosis is important.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Dr Hilary Jones also features in the campaign (Ian West/PA)

Dr Jones said: “As a GP and having seen instances of urological and abdominal cancers in the past, I can honestly say, if you’re experiencing any tummy troubles for a few weeks, or if you’ve seen blood in your pee, your GP will want to know about it.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious but if it is cancer there are lots of treatment options available and the earlier cancer is found, the better.

“I know that some of my patients are nervous to come to my clinic because of coronavirus, but the NHS has put measures in place to ensure we can see you safely. So please, come and see us.”

As part of the campaign video, members of the public also explain their journey discovering cancer, treating it and how they are recovering after early intervention.

Despite abdominal and urological cancers making up 44% of all cancer diagnoses in England and 41% of cancer deaths in the country, many people are unaware of the common warning signs.

This NHS campaign follows new research released by Kantar and commissioned by the NHS which found that more than half of the public (51%) would be put off going to see their doctor if they displayed such symptoms due to feeling embarrassed, and a similar number due to fear of wasting their GP’s time.

But nearly a third did not know these symptoms could be signs of cancer and 36% thought tummy issues were just a sign of getting older.

If caught early, 93% of people diagnosed with bowel cancer stage one will survive the disease for at least five years, compared with 10% if diagnosed at the latest stage four.

Similar likelihoods of survival are also experienced for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer if caught in stage one.

Referrals and treatment levels for cancer are back to pre-pandemic levels, with the latest data showing more than 230,000 people were checked in June – the second highest number of patients seen in a single month on record.

In July, the NHS announced £20 million investment to speed up cancer diagnosis so that thousands more people can get potentially life-saving cancer checks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]