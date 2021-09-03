Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Nearly 500 arrests amid latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:46 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 2:06 pm
Police have been criticised over their tactics (Ian West/PA)
Police have been criticised over their tactics (Ian West/PA)

Nearly 500 people have been arrested and 81 activists have been removed after gluing themselves to structures during the latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests in London.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been a total of 480 arrests in the capital since the environmental group began its action dubbed the Impossible Rebellion on August 23.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said nearly 2,000 officers have been involved in policing the activists every day, adding that they had acted “swiftly” when demonstrators caused “serious disruption” to Londoners.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Nearly 2,000 officers have been policing the group every day (Ian West/PA)

Mr Twist told Times Radio on Friday: “It’s not the numbers of protesters but it’s the level of serious disruption that they’re looking to cause, which is impacting on other Londoners.

“We’ve said right from the start, we know that Extinction Rebellion have the right to protest and the right to assemble.

“But what we also made clear is these are qualified rights and they have got to be balanced against the rights of the rest of London and Londoners, the people, the businesses, the communities who want to lawfully go about their business.

“Where we’ve seen cases of both very serious and totally unreasonable disruption looking to be caused, we have to take action and move in and make arrests.”

The protests have seen activists scaling the seven-storey Tower Place West building in the City of London, occupying both London Bridge and Tower Bridge and blocking roads across the capital.

Police were accused of heavy-handed tactics after officers could be seen using batons and dragging protesters from the top of a bus near London Bridge on Tuesday.

Defending the tactics, Mr Twist said: “There’s an overall strategy to deal with the protest, to facilitate the peaceful protest and try and work with the organisers to minimise the level of disruption.

“What we saw at London Bridge and what we saw at other locations on Sunday was an attempt outside the Science Museum to set up complex structures with complex lock-on devices to cause serious disruption to the public of London.

“And that’s when officers are moving in and acting more swiftly to make arrests and try to lawfully remove the protesters.

“Over the 10 days we’ve made 480 arrests, we’ve removed 81 people who were glued on to structures, we’ve removed 52 people who were locked on to structures, and 31 of those from height.

“The important point is all of this takes a huge amount of time and resources and these resources are the same officers that are being obstructed from what we want them to be doing in their local boroughs, which is bearing down on violence.”

He described the “very protracted” protests as “frustrating” as they divert attention away from communities.

Mr Twist added: “We must also be alive to those Londoners who are likely sick of this protracted disruption, particularly as the capital continues the economic and social recovery as a result of the devastating pandemic.

“As demonstrations look set to continue this weekend, we urge organisers to consider the wider impact of their protests and to engage with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]