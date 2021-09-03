Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police officers injured during clashes with protesters

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 3:13 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 4:07 pm
Protesters outside MHRA HQ (@Andrewwood17Twitter/PA)
Four officers have been injured during clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in central London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force said a number of protesters had “become violent” towards police during action in the capital.

In a tweet, Scotland Yard said: “A number of protesters have become violent towards police. Four of our officers have been injured during clashes.

“This is unacceptable. We remain on scene. Updates to follow.”

Earlier on Friday, a group of anti-vaccine protesters tried to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in central London.

Footage posted on social media shows a group of demonstrators being held back by police as they try to get into the building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf on Friday afternoon.

Crowds were later seen leaving the area towards the Underground station.

The MHRA is the Government body responsible for approving the coronavirus vaccines.

Anti-vaccine protest
A group of anti-vaccine protesters trying to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) (@Andrewwood17/Twitter/PA)

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.

“A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building.

“Officers also continue to attend a demonstration by a separate group in Canary Wharf along Bank Street. Arrests have been made and units remain on scene.”

Later the force tweeted: “The group have moved off and travelled to the area around South Kensington.

“Public order officers are on scene.”

Andrew Wood, councillor for Canary Wharf, said leaflets were being handed out about the vaccination of children.

He added: “The police have been here all week because we were expecting Extinction Rebellion, so most of the police and security’s been outside the banks.

“So whether the anti-vaxxers realised this or not the police were ready for a protest, it’s just that it was anti-vaxxers not Extinction Rebellion who turned up this afternoon.”

The protest comes after journalists working for ITN were trapped in their offices when a group of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters forced their way into the broadcaster’s London headquarters on August 23.

That followed an incident on August 9 when a crowd thought to be made up of anti-vaccine protesters tried to gain access to the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

