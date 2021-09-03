Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to August 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 31-September 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 106 (28%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 266 (71%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire has the highest rate, with 4,317 new cases in the seven days to August 30 – the equivalent of 1,265.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 667.8 in the seven days to August 23.

Inverclyde has the second highest rate, up from 563.2 to 1,247.1, with 961 new cases.

East Dunbartonshire has the third highest rate, up from 796.3 to 1,161.4, with 1,263 new cases.

Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (931.5), Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (670.3) and Mansfield has the highest rate in England (539.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Inverclyde (up from 563.2 to 1,247.1)

North Lanarkshire (667.8 to 1,265.5)

Merthyr Tydfil (235.0 to 670.3)

Renfrewshire (646.6 to 1,058.6)

East Renfrewshire (683.9 to 1,085.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23.

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1265.5, (4317), 667.8, (2278)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 1247.1, (961), 563.2, (434)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1161.4, (1263), 796.3, (866)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1104.8, (976), 869.4, (768)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1085.8, (1043), 683.9, (657)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1058.6, (1899), 646.6, (1160)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1013.3, (3251), 648.7, (2081)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 1003.6, (6379), 626.3, (3981)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 931.5, (1093), 1012.5, (1188)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 839.8, (1269), 973.5, (1471)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 788.8, (1059), 448.4, (602)

Midlothian, Scotland, 764.4, (712), 398.3, (371)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 733.5, (3870), 540.7, (2853)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 729.3, (623), 662.5, (566)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 715.5, (367), 674.6, (346)

Dundee City, Scotland, 702.9, (1046), 421.3, (627)

Falkirk, Scotland, 699.4, (1123), 396.7, (637)

West Lothian, Scotland, 698.0, (1283), 440.1, (809)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 685.7, (769), 399.5, (448)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 670.3, (405), 235.0, (142)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 638.2, (776), 339.6, (413)

Swansea, Wales, 632.7, (1560), 567.4, (1399)

East Lothian, Scotland, 631.1, (681), 413.3, (446)

Stirling, Scotland, 628.2, (591), 437.9, (412)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 613.0, (909), 627.1, (930)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 612.2, (884), 478.6, (691)

Fife, Scotland, 607.5, (2273), 373.4, (1397)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 572.7, (1244), 664.3, (1443)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 552.6, (1893), 601.1, (2059)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 539.5, (590), 603.6, (660)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 539.3, (752), 590.9, (824)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 536.1, (974), 563.7, (1024)

Highland, Scotland, 519.1, (1222), 326.2, (768)

Corby, East Midlands, 514.7, (376), 388.8, (284)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.0, (1280), 542.6, (1406)

Plymouth, South-west England, 483.6, (1271), 570.7, (1500)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 478.8, (694), 507.8, (736)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 472.0, (703), 625.0, (931)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 471.3, (1140), 430.0, (1040)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 469.8, (580), 688.6, (850)

Denbighshire, Wales, 469.7, (454), 474.8, (459)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 439.3, (2528), 818.4, (4710)

Blackpool, North-west England, 437.2, (605), 442.3, (612)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 436.5, (503), 394.0, (454)

Angus, Scotland, 436.0, (505), 265.9, (308)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 435.5, (626), 491.8, (707)

Conwy, Wales, 434.1, (513), 356.2, (421)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 434.0, (557), 437.9, (562)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 430.9, (631), 418.6, (613)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 429.4, (870), 475.3, (963)

Gwynedd, Wales, 425.8, (533), 306.0, (383)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 424.6, (807), 318.8, (606)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 422.2, (1101), 225.5, (588)

Gedling, East Midlands, 416.1, (492), 397.5, (470)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 415.9, (893), 456.9, (981)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 415.8, (527), 424.5, (538)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 413.4, (947), 242.7, (556)

South Hams, South-west England, 411.6, (362), 562.8, (495)

Knowsley, North-west England, 410.6, (626), 421.1, (642)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 409.8, (1086), 413.2, (1095)

Blaby, East Midlands, 409.0, (417), 438.5, (447)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 408.9, (530), 288.6, (374)

Erewash, East Midlands, 407.5, (470), 402.3, (464)

Tameside, North-west England, 406.0, (922), 400.7, (910)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 404.8, (656), 366.5, (594)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 401.3, (230), 439.7, (252)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 398.8, (418), 398.8, (418)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 397.1, (720), 349.1, (633)

Kettering, East Midlands, 394.3, (403), 359.1, (367)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 393.2, (1230), 389.4, (1218)

High Peak, East Midlands, 392.9, (364), 371.4, (344)

Caerphilly, Wales, 391.2, (711), 286.7, (521)

Torbay, South-west England, 389.8, (531), 581.4, (792)

Bridgend, Wales, 389.0, (574), 320.6, (473)

Fenland, Eastern England, 387.9, (396), 308.6, (315)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 387.4, (315), 388.7, (316)

Newport, Wales, 382.2, (598), 345.8, (541)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 378.9, (714), 334.4, (630)

Leicester, East Midlands, 378.8, (1341), 431.3, (1527)

Rugby, West Midlands, 378.7, (419), 436.5, (483)

Bristol, South-west England, 378.6, (1764), 443.9, (2068)

Harborough, East Midlands, 377.9, (361), 437.5, (418)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 377.4, (383), 387.3, (393)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 375.8, (313), 608.7, (507)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 375.7, (932), 347.1, (861)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 374.4, (990), 386.9, (1023)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 373.2, (504), 670.9, (906)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 370.8, (784), 450.7, (953)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 369.7, (1064), 362.0, (1042)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 369.2, (1267), 395.1, (1356)

Swindon, South-west England, 367.0, (818), 353.6, (788)

Derby, East Midlands, 366.4, (941), 413.5, (1062)

Stroud, South-west England, 365.6, (442), 409.4, (495)

Halton, North-west England, 365.3, (474), 306.7, (398)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 364.2, (414), 417.0, (474)

East Devon, South-west England, 361.3, (535), 566.6, (839)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 361.2, (241), 415.1, (277)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 360.9, (363), 389.8, (392)

North Devon, South-west England, 359.6, (353), 542.9, (533)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 358.8, (507), 368.8, (521)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 358.5, (492), 320.6, (440)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 357.4, (466), 357.4, (466)

Allerdale, North-west England, 356.7, (349), 305.6, (299)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 355.6, (505), 367.5, (522)

Gateshead, North-east England, 355.0, (717), 313.4, (633)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 355.0, (911), 357.3, (917)

Hastings, South-east England, 354.4, (328), 409.5, (379)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 353.3, (534), 322.9, (488)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 352.6, (271), 364.3, (280)

Stockport, North-west England, 350.4, (1031), 349.1, (1027)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 348.1, (399), 362.0, (415)

West Devon, South-west England, 347.4, (195), 700.0, (393)

Darlington, North-east England, 347.3, (373), 332.4, (357)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 346.4, (552), 384.7, (613)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 343.8, (675), 434.4, (853)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 342.2, (224), 307.1, (201)

Havant, South-east England, 340.4, (430), 400.5, (506)

Luton, Eastern England, 337.7, (721), 299.7, (640)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 336.6, (703), 308.3, (644)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 336.2, (414), 370.3, (456)

Torridge, South-west England, 334.7, (230), 599.5, (412)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 334.6, (376), 342.6, (385)

Gosport, South-east England, 334.2, (283), 356.6, (302)

Sefton, North-west England, 333.8, (921), 323.3, (892)

Walsall, West Midlands, 333.1, (955), 330.6, (948)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 332.0, (516), 427.9, (665)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 331.9, (380), 346.7, (397)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 331.1, (448), 333.3, (451)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 329.9, (231), 209.9, (147)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 329.6, (472), 361.7, (518)

Fareham, South-east England, 329.2, (383), 359.3, (418)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 328.4, (1129), 304.5, (1047)

Wyre, North-west England, 328.1, (371), 324.6, (367)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 328.0, (587), 350.9, (628)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 327.7, (1152), 329.9, (1160)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 327.2, (387), 344.9, (408)

Mendip, South-west England, 325.1, (378), 363.8, (423)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.0, (298), 353.3, (324)

Sunderland, North-east England, 324.6, (902), 288.6, (802)

Dudley, West Midlands, 324.5, (1046), 338.1, (1090)

Exeter, South-west England, 324.0, (432), 597.8, (797)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 322.5, (1087), 377.6, (1273)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 321.9, (520), 315.7, (510)

South Somerset, South-west England, 320.1, (540), 426.8, (720)

Solihull, West Midlands, 319.6, (695), 356.8, (776)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 318.6, (299), 341.0, (320)

Salford, North-west England, 318.6, (837), 356.3, (936)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 318.0, (313), 363.7, (358)

Trafford, North-west England, 317.4, (754), 312.7, (743)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.3, (345), 294.3, (320)

North Somerset, South-west England, 316.8, (683), 368.8, (795)

Liverpool, North-west England, 315.7, (1580), 346.5, (1734)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 314.4, (2511), 356.8, (2850)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 313.5, (619), 316.6, (625)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 313.1, (1845), 317.2, (1869)

Thanet, South-east England, 312.5, (442), 492.0, (696)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 312.4, (495), 342.7, (543)

Powys, Wales, 312.0, (415), 312.7, (416)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 311.2, (1024), 336.7, (1108)

Wrexham, Wales, 310.9, (423), 328.5, (447)

St Helens, North-west England, 310.3, (562), 313.1, (567)

Cardiff, Wales, 310.1, (1145), 275.7, (1018)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 310.1, (375), 325.8, (394)

Melton, East Midlands, 309.4, (159), 323.0, (166)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 309.4, (468), 321.3, (486)

Rutland, East Midlands, 308.8, (125), 308.8, (125)

Ceredigion, Wales, 308.7, (225), 300.4, (219)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 308.6, (326), 362.6, (383)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 308.5, (439), 402.7, (573)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 308.5, (306), 310.5, (308)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 308.4, (418), 397.7, (539)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 308.0, (532), 319.0, (551)

Fylde, North-west England, 307.8, (250), 325.1, (264)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 306.8, (307), 410.8, (411)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 306.4, (372), 355.8, (432)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 306.4, (997), 374.3, (1218)

Copeland, North-west England, 305.7, (208), 313.0, (213)

Lancaster, North-west England, 305.2, (452), 283.6, (420)

Cherwell, South-east England, 303.6, (461), 283.8, (431)

County Durham, North-east England, 303.5, (1618), 290.4, (1548)

Warrington, North-west England, 303.3, (635), 326.7, (684)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 302.2, (242), 313.4, (251)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 301.6, (350), 414.5, (481)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 301.5, (458), 250.1, (380)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 300.4, (467), 308.8, (480)

Gravesham, South-east England, 300.3, (321), 292.8, (313)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 298.8, (1506), 400.5, (2019)

Wirral, North-west England, 298.8, (969), 302.5, (981)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 298.0, (369), 337.5, (418)

Coventry, West Midlands, 297.8, (1130), 325.5, (1235)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 297.7, (314), 276.9, (292)

Wokingham, South-east England, 297.2, (517), 319.6, (556)

Torfaen, Wales, 296.3, (281), 350.1, (332)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 295.6, (425), 338.0, (486)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 295.5, (1173), 381.4, (1514)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 295.3, (1142), 282.9, (1094)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 295.3, (208), 221.5, (156)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 294.9, (446), 303.5, (459)

Reading, South-east England, 294.4, (472), 385.4, (618)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 294.0, (322), 325.1, (356)

Hart, South-east England, 293.0, (286), 308.4, (301)

Redditch, West Midlands, 291.0, (249), 273.5, (234)

Southampton, South-east England, 290.3, (734), 350.8, (887)

Stafford, West Midlands, 290.2, (400), 331.5, (457)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 290.0, (387), 302.7, (404)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 289.5, (342), 325.9, (385)

Bury, North-west England, 289.4, (552), 266.9, (509)

Test Valley, South-east England, 289.4, (368), 310.6, (395)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 289.2, (258), 349.8, (312)

Ealing, London, 288.8, (983), 290.3, (988)

Rother, South-east England, 288.5, (279), 295.7, (286)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 288.4, (298), 357.1, (369)

Norwich, Eastern England, 285.6, (406), 341.8, (486)

Hounslow, London, 285.2, (775), 278.2, (756)

Hillingdon, London, 284.1, (878), 279.3, (863)

Gloucester, South-west England, 283.7, (368), 357.0, (463)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 282.5, (162), 341.8, (196)

South Ribble, North-west England, 281.8, (313), 342.1, (380)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 281.7, (271), 347.2, (334)

Burnley, North-west England, 280.9, (251), 253.0, (226)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 280.5, (1238), 346.9, (1531)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 280.3, (348), 284.3, (353)

Flintshire, Wales, 278.6, (437), 307.3, (482)

Crawley, South-east England, 278.3, (313), 353.9, (398)

Northampton, East Midlands, 278.2, (624), 324.1, (727)

Carlisle, North-west England, 277.4, (301), 230.4, (250)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 276.8, (536), 381.2, (738)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 276.5, (747), 311.6, (842)

Northumberland, North-east England, 276.4, (895), 334.1, (1082)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 273.8, (1498), 312.9, (1712)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 272.6, (1478), 316.0, (1713)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 272.0, (278), 289.6, (296)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.4, (151), 393.7, (219)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 270.6, (3086), 317.4, (3620)

Preston, North-west England, 270.6, (390), 297.6, (429)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 269.8, (787), 405.8, (1184)

Wigan, North-west England, 269.7, (892), 286.4, (947)

Oldham, North-west England, 268.9, (639), 300.0, (713)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 268.3, (370), 314.0, (433)

Manchester, North-west England, 268.3, (1491), 316.5, (1759)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 268.2, (823), 280.6, (861)

Watford, Eastern England, 268.1, (259), 293.9, (284)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 268.0, (332), 291.4, (361)

Dorset, South-west England, 267.5, (1016), 353.4, (1342)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 267.1, (251), 254.3, (239)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 267.1, (254), 348.0, (331)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 266.3, (266), 288.4, (288)

Pendle, North-west England, 265.9, (245), 303.9, (280)

Cotswold, South-west England, 264.8, (239), 300.2, (271)

Bedford, Eastern England, 264.5, (462), 352.1, (615)

Oxford, South-east England, 263.9, (400), 374.1, (567)

Daventry, East Midlands, 263.4, (229), 305.9, (266)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 262.8, (163), 324.1, (201)

St Albans, Eastern England, 262.5, (392), 355.6, (531)

Harrow, London, 261.2, (659), 231.4, (584)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 261.0, (345), 243.6, (322)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 260.6, (389), 334.4, (499)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 259.4, (763), 298.9, (879)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 259.2, (272), 259.2, (272)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 259.2, (417), 296.5, (477)

Sutton, London, 259.0, (538), 296.6, (616)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 258.9, (238), 246.9, (227)

Croydon, London, 258.6, (1005), 311.9, (1212)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 258.1, (261), 246.2, (249)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 257.7, (249), 325.0, (314)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 257.6, (246), 252.4, (241)

Chichester, South-east England, 257.6, (313), 415.6, (505)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 257.3, (543), 306.6, (647)

Broadland, Eastern England, 257.0, (339), 259.2, (342)

Slough, South-east England, 256.7, (384), 327.6, (490)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 256.6, (471), 301.3, (553)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 256.4, (242), 292.4, (276)

Worcester, West Midlands, 256.3, (257), 267.3, (268)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 256.2, (330), 313.6, (404)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 256.0, (223), 322.6, (281)

Arun, South-east England, 255.7, (412), 274.9, (443)

Ashford, South-east England, 255.7, (335), 279.4, (366)

Breckland, Eastern England, 255.6, (361), 289.5, (409)

Chorley, North-west England, 254.9, (303), 261.6, (311)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 253.7, (345), 253.7, (345)

Waverley, South-east England, 253.6, (321), 354.0, (448)

Lambeth, London, 253.6, (816), 286.2, (921)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 253.2, (283), 372.2, (416)

Havering, London, 253.2, (660), 235.9, (615)

Wealden, South-east England, 251.9, (410), 267.9, (436)

Winchester, South-east England, 250.1, (315), 352.6, (444)

Eden, North-west England, 249.3, (134), 368.3, (198)

Runnymede, South-east England, 249.1, (225), 280.1, (253)

Harlow, Eastern England, 248.6, (217), 319.7, (279)

Rochdale, North-west England, 247.7, (554), 270.1, (604)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 247.4, (328), 275.3, (365)

Colchester, Eastern England, 246.5, (486), 263.2, (519)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 245.5, (431), 238.7, (419)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 245.2, (216), 349.6, (308)

Warwick, West Midlands, 245.0, (355), 285.0, (413)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 244.0, (198), 226.8, (184)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 244.0, (256), 216.4, (227)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 243.0, (289), 350.6, (417)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 242.5, (430), 250.4, (444)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 241.8, (236), 295.1, (288)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 241.8, (274), 218.8, (248)

Brent, London, 239.8, (786), 273.1, (895)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 239.6, (228), 298.4, (284)

South Holland, East Midlands, 238.9, (229), 267.1, (256)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 238.3, (327), 325.0, (446)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 237.3, (356), 246.6, (370)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 236.6, (360), 321.4, (489)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 236.2, (213), 285.0, (257)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 234.3, (293), 323.0, (404)

Maidstone, South-east England, 233.9, (405), 269.2, (466)

Bolton, North-west England, 233.1, (672), 232.1, (669)

Rossendale, North-west England, 232.4, (166), 217.0, (155)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 231.7, (53), 126.8, (29)

Bromley, London, 230.5, (767), 257.8, (858)

Guildford, South-east England, 230.1, (346), 322.6, (485)

Basildon, Eastern England, 229.8, (431), 218.6, (410)

Tandridge, South-east England, 229.3, (203), 286.9, (254)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 228.9, (123), 294.1, (158)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 228.6, (453), 320.5, (635)

Bexley, London, 228.2, (569), 238.7, (595)

Dartford, South-east England, 228.0, (260), 267.4, (305)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 227.2, (408), 243.9, (438)

Waltham Forest, London, 226.4, (627), 238.0, (659)

Horsham, South-east England, 225.5, (328), 264.0, (384)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 224.1, (235), 243.2, (255)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 222.7, (338), 285.9, (434)

Wandsworth, London, 222.0, (732), 288.4, (951)

Merton, London, 220.4, (455), 283.8, (586)

Redbridge, London, 219.9, (672), 245.0, (749)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 218.8, (389), 272.8, (485)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 217.6, (466), 254.1, (544)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 217.1, (389), 277.4, (497)

New Forest, South-east England, 217.1, (390), 266.1, (478)

Lewes, South-east England, 216.4, (224), 286.9, (297)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 215.9, (189), 286.7, (251)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 215.6, (200), 272.7, (253)

Dover, South-east England, 215.2, (255), 235.4, (279)

Swale, South-east England, 214.5, (324), 228.5, (345)

Southwark, London, 214.4, (686), 255.9, (819)

Worthing, South-east England, 214.0, (237), 294.4, (326)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 214.0, (155), 320.3, (232)

Woking, South-east England, 213.0, (213), 305.0, (305)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 212.1, (531), 262.8, (658)

Medway, South-east England, 211.7, (591), 221.0, (617)

Barnet, London, 211.3, (843), 219.5, (876)

Tendring, Eastern England, 210.4, (310), 213.1, (314)

Hackney and City of London, London, 210.4, (614), 216.9, (633)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 209.7, (162), 235.6, (182)

Lewisham, London, 207.3, (633), 259.1, (791)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 206.9, (296), 246.7, (353)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 206.4, (164), 280.7, (223)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 203.7, (267), 224.3, (294)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 203.2, (269), 311.2, (412)

Rochford, Eastern England, 203.1, (178), 192.9, (169)

Enfield, London, 202.0, (674), 205.3, (685)

Newham, London, 201.8, (717), 239.0, (849)

Haringey, London, 201.2, (536), 229.0, (610)

Tower Hamlets, London, 199.4, (662), 214.2, (711)

Braintree, Eastern England, 197.9, (303), 236.5, (362)

Greenwich, London, 196.9, (569), 236.3, (683)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 196.4, (359), 216.1, (395)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 192.6, (156), 297.5, (241)

Maldon, Eastern England, 189.6, (124), 246.2, (161)

Islington, London, 185.8, (461), 249.9, (620)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 183.6, (288), 239.1, (375)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 181.6, (191), 164.5, (173)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 181.1, (48), 132.1, (35)

Adur, South-east England, 180.7, (116), 255.5, (164)

Moray, Scotland, 176.6, (169), 125.4, (120)

Westminster, London, 174.9, (472), 197.1, (532)

Boston, East Midlands, 173.6, (123), 266.8, (189)

Babergh, Eastern England, 173.6, (161), 220.0, (204)

Camden, London, 172.1, (481), 202.5, (566)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 166.4, (202), 267.7, (325)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 165.7, (150), 226.5, (205)

Canterbury, South-east England, 162.5, (271), 250.7, (418)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 53.6, (12), 67.0, (15)