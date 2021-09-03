Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cabinet Office reportedly launches inquiry into leaking of Queen’s death plans

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 6:32 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 7:28 pm
The Queen is said to be hosting the Prime Minister this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
An inquiry has reportedly been launched by the Cabinet Office following the leaking of national plans to honour the memory of the Queen following her death.

The detailed arrangements known by the codename London Bridge – which cover everything from the lowering of flags to an address by the Prince of Wales – were published by the Politico website.

Operation Spring Tide – the plan for Charles’ accession to the throne – was also featured by the internet site which specialises in political reporting.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations
The Queen has been monarch since 1952 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Daily Telegraph quoted a senior Government source as saying the Cabinet Office had started an investigation into the leak.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying: “If it turns out to be an old version that was widely circulated and does not include the most sensitive material, it might go no further than that – but if it’s a fuller version that is only circulated to, say, 10 people, then the Cabinet Office will launch a formal inquiry.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

Royal aides are likely to be frustrated at the information appearing in the public domain, especially as there have been few leaks over the decades.

Elements of the plans will have been circulated to specific organisations, in areas like local government, the military and sections of the media, to brief them on their roles in the arrangements.

Korean War remembered
Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s state funeral will be held (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Under the plans in the hours following the Queen’s death a “call cascade” will take place informing the Prime Minister, the cabinet secretary and a number of the most senior ministers and officials.

This day will be known by officials as “D-Day” and a series of events are planned on each successive day up until “D-Day+10” when the Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.

The leak comes just ahead of the Prime Minister’s first visit to Balmoral since 2019, according to reports.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are said to have received an invitation from the Queen to stay at her Scottish home this weekend.

