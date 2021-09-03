Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Appeal for witnesses after fatal suspected homophobic attack

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 6:52 pm
Ranjith Kankanamalage (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police are hoping attempts to engage with the LGBT community will help to solve a suspected homophobic murder in a historic east London cemetery.

Ranjith “Roy” Kankanamalage, 50, was found at about 6.30am on August 16 in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park with head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem showed that Mr Kankanamalage, a gay man who had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years, died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police appealed for help from those who were around the park between 10pm and 7am on the night of August 15 .

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis, the officer in charge of the investigation, told the PA news agency police are keen to engage with the LGBT community.

He said: “We are keen to understand the community that Roy chose to live in and we are reaching to various advisory groups including the LGBT community… so we learn to understand that community so we can engage with them and hopefully gain their confidence.”

The force previously said the incident is being treated as a homophobic hate crime, although detectives are keeping an open mind.

Officers will be at the park on Sunday to distribute leaflets in a bid to find witnesses to the attack or those who saw Mr Kankanamalage in the hours before his death.

Mr Wallis said: “We’re looking to identify those witnesses who may have seen the victim in the park, and we’ve issued a photograph of him, but also who may have known the victim in the community.”

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the attack.

Mr Kankanamalage’s family are being supported by specialist officers and police are working with LGBT charity Galop to keep the community updated.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 0208 345 3865, 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1277/16.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

