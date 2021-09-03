Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Camilla meets inspirational women over cuppa and bacon roll

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 7:38 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall takes a drink during a meeting with young women (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)
The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a bacon roll and cuppa with a group of inspirational women during her first solo engagement for the Prince’s Trust.

Camilla hailed the efforts of the group who have turned their lives around thanks to her husband’s youth charity.

The duchess hosted them at Clarence House to mark the trust’s forthcoming fundraising project Brilliant Breakfast, an initiative to support the charity’s work building the confidence and skills of young women.

Prince’s Trust charity’s Brilliant Breakfast campaign
The Duchess of Cornwall meets with young women who have been supported by the Prince’s Trust (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

Arriving to greet the quartet and enjoy a breakfast of tea and bacon rolls, she said: “My husband would never forgive me if I didn’t support this.”

Corrina Sheppard, 29, of Walsall, was unemployed for two years and used Prince’s Trust funding to train with the NHS.

She told the duchess she is now a healthcare assistant for stroke patients at Royal Wolverhampton Hospital.

The duchess told her: “We need you more than ever.”

The mother-of-four said afterwards: “I received a £50 voucher which I spent on a very comfortable pair of shoes as I am on my feet all day in hospital.

Prince’s Trust charity’s Brilliant Breakfast campaign
Camilla and her guests enjoyed a cup of tea (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

“I told the duchess how fantastic the Prince’s Trust was because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“I had no confidence but Prince’s Trust gave me an opportunity. I have four children and could never have done it.”

Brilliant Breakfast is encouraging the public to host morning meals with friends, family and colleagues to help raise funds for young women between October 11-17.

This will be the second time it has been held after £329,000 was raised last year to help more than 300 women.

The duchess also greeted Najla Almutairi, 27, of London, who fled Saudi Arabia aged 16 from an abusive father.

She now works at Victoria Station after completing The Prince’s Trust Get into Railways programme while caring for her mother who has a spinal condition.

Ellie Taylor, 22, of West Midlands, told the duchess she had opened a mobile petting farm – taking rabbits, turtles and even a snake into schools.

She said the trust helped with her business plan and confidence.

Camilla said: “It makes such a difference.”

