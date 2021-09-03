Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People seeking NHS weight-loss help heavier than those before Covid

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 12:02 am
Bathroom scales (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People at high risk of diabetes joining a Government weight loss programme during the pandemic had more pounds to lose than those who began it beforehand, an NHS study suggests.

Research shows those enrolling on the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP) during 2020 and the start of 2021, were on average around five pounds (2.4kg) heavier than those starting the programme during the previous three years, NHS England said.

It is estimated that a gain of one kilogram, or 2.2lb, can increase someone’s risk of the condition by around 8%.

The new study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, compared the weight of people at high risk of type 2 diabetes who started the programme between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021 with those who joined it between April 1 2017 and March 31 2020.

It found people under 40 were the most affected, with those who started the scheme during the pandemic an average of eight pounds heavier than those enrolling before this point.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity who produced the findings, said: “The pandemic has changed every part of our lives and taken a toll on mind and body, with thousands of people paying a heavy price, and many gaining weight during lockdown.”

He said an increase in weight means an increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes, which is associated with many common types of cancer, blindness, amputations as well as heart attacks and strokes.

He added: “As we return to normal life, there has never been a better time to make small changes to improve our health, our NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme can help people do just that.”

NHS England said 405,000 people have been helped by the programme since it was established in 2016, and latest NHS data shows those completing it typically achieve an average weight loss of 7.3lb (3.3kg), and 7.9lb (3.6kg) for those who are overweight or obese, significantly reducing their risk of type 2 diabetes.

The DPP lasts between nine and 12 months and is designed to stop or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes through advice and support on healthier eating, weight management and physical exercise.

The NHS fast-tracked access to the DPP after research found that people are twice as likely to die from Covid-19 if they have the condition.

Dan Howarth, head of care at Diabetes UK, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a complex condition with multiple risk factors that include age, family history and ethnicity.

“Living with obesity is the single greatest risk factor, and accounts for 80-85% of someone’s risk of developing the condition.

“This study suggests that during the pandemic there may have been an increase in the body weight of people at high risk of type 2 diabetes.

“This is concerning as it could lead to rates of the condition rising more steeply down the line.

“The NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme plays a pivotal role in supporting those at risk and, as many people have found it harder to manage their weight during the pandemic, it has never been more vital.”

