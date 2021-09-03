Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 4

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: September 4, 2021, 5:02 am
What the papers say – September 4 (PA)
The contentious drive to begin Covid vaccinations for children and outrage over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral dominate the Saturday papers.

The Guardian reports ministers are set to defy official advice and push ahead with Covid jabs for children aged 12-15.

The Independent says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to “overrule experts” in moving forward on the teen vaccinations.

The i weekend takes the line that chief medical officer Chris Whitty is “under pressure to push through jabs for kids”.

And The Times says children are “set to be jabbed from early next week”.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the same story, along with news a plan to boost social care from National Insurance could cost firms billions of pounds.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads on the “palace fury” over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral.

“How could they?” screams the Daily Mirror, splashing on the “outrage” over the leaking of the plan.

In other news, the Financial Times Weekend says Apple has delayed deploying a child sex abuse detection code after pressure from privacy campaigners.

The Daily Star leads on predictions of warmer weather.

And The Sun leads on Jeremy Kyle saying his axing from TV had left him on “anxiety pills”.

