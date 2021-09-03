Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Mercury set to soar in England and Wales next week

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Sunseekers are being urged to dust off their hats and sun cream as temperatures are expected to rise to almost 30C after a damp August.

The Met Office said the public should be aware that while the peak of summer has passed, they could still suffer sunburn if they fail to take precautions.

Warm weather is due to return to England and Wales beginning on Sunday with temperatures rising on Tuesday to around 28C in parts before thunderstorms in the second half of the week concludes the hot spell.

The storms will start in the western parts of England and Wales before moving east into next weekend, the Met Office said.

Craig Snell, Met Office meteorologist, told the PA news agency: “The sun is still fairly strong so if you’re going to be in the sun for kind of a good length of time, wear a hat and some sun cream because even though it would be kind of past the peak of the summer, the sun can still burn you at this time of year.”

Mr Snell said temperatures are likely to be higher than expected for this time of year.

He said: “For some of us I think they will probably be a good five degrees above average for the time of year.

“At the early part of September we’re probably looking at an average of about 21C across southern parts of the UK.

“In the north, we are probably looking more around the high teens so 17-18C.”

Mr Snell also said: “September over the last decade or so, we have had a warm spell especially towards the beginning of the month.”

A period of high pressure in the west of the UK had meant cloudy conditions for many over the last week but these systems will draw southward over the weekend, bringing warmer winds from continental Europe, he said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see less warm weather with fronts moving in from the North Atlantic likely to bring spells of rain with them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal