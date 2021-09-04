Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Two divers feared dead after becoming trapped in wreck

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 12:42 pm
An HM Coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue effort (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An HM Coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue effort (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two divers are presumed to have died after they failed to return to the surface while exploring a wreck off the Cornwall coast.

HM Coastguard said the pair are believed to have become trapped as they explored HMS Scylla, which was sunk in 2004 to create an offshore reef.

A major search operation off Whitsand Bay was launched to find the divers after the alarm was raised by the crew of their diving boat on Friday evening.

HMS Scylla is towed from Plymouth
HMS Scylla was sunk to create an offshore reef (Barry Batchelor/PA)

A third diver managed to get to the surface and is being treated for decompression at DDRC Healthcare in Plymouth.

The Coastguard said its helicopter from Newquay, as well as RNLI Lifeboats from Plymouth and Looe, and the police were involved in the search.

James Instance, from HM Coastguard, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are very much with the family and friends of the two missing divers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal